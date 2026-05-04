A University of Minnesota psychologist put four-year-olds in front of an impossible task.

A boring computer screen. Repetitive button-pressing. Twenty minutes. With a candy machine sitting in the corner of the room calling their name.

She split the kids into three groups.

Group one was told to focus and try their best. Most of them tapped out in five minutes.

Group two was told to step back and ask themselves, “Am I working hard?” They lasted a little longer.

Group three was given a Batman costume. Cape. Mask. Gloves. They were told to ask themselves, “What would Batman do?”

Group three lasted three times longer than group one.

The kids in capes did not become smarter.

They borrowed an identity that did not flinch.

They were given the mind of someone who already knew how to keep going.

That study has a name now. Researchers call it the Batman Effect. They wrote papers about it. Productivity coaches turned it into vision-board content. Therapists tell clients to “channel your inner hero.” Self-help books rolled it out as if four-year-olds had unlocked the secret of grit.

They did not.

They stumbled into something the Bible has been saying for two thousand years.

You will never persevere as yourself.

You were not made to.

“For ye are dead, and your life is hid with Christ in God.” — Colossians 3:3

That verse is not a metaphor.

It is the only psychology that holds when the candy machine starts singing.

The Christian man is not asked to “try harder.” He is not asked to “work on himself.” He is not asked to pull motivation out of his hollow chest at six in the morning when his wife is cold, his kids are loud, and the bills are stacked.

He is asked to be dead.

And then to walk around with a borrowed life.

A life hid in Christ.

That is the Batman Effect with infinite voltage behind it.

A four-year-old in a polyester cape lasted three times longer than a kid in his own clothes. A man who actually steps into the identity given to him at the cross will outlast every counterfeit man in the room — and not because he is gritty. Because he stopped pretending the man in the mirror was the one running the operation.

Most Christian men have the costume of Christ on the hanger and a thousand other costumes already on their backs.

The good provider costume.

The husband-of-the-year costume.

The strong-silent-stoic costume.

The serious-Bible-guy costume.

The “I just need to start lifting again” costume.

The “I follow this podcaster, so I am basically discipled” costume.

The “I went to men’s breakfast” costume.

The “I voted right, so I am righteous” costume.

Then a real trial walks into the room.

A child rebels.

A bank account empties.

A doctor uses the word that ends the world.

A wife says she is done.

A friend dies.

And the costume splits down the seam.

Because the costume was never identity. It was performance.

The man who has been pretending to be a Christian for a decade now finds himself sitting in his truck in a parking lot, asking why he cannot keep going.

He cannot keep going because he has been borrowing the wrong identity.

He has been a kid in a regular shirt staring at the candy machine and calling himself Batman.

“I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me.” — Galatians 2:20

That is the only sentence that fixes a hollow man.

Not “I am working on myself.”

Not “I am on a journey.”

Not “I am trying to do better.”

I am dead.

And the One who is alive in me is not borrowing courage. He is courage. He is not channeling perseverance. He is the substance of it. He is not a costume I take off when the trial gets real. He is the only thing under the costume.

You do not have to be Batman.

You have to be hidden in Christ.

There is a difference between a man who psyches himself up before he walks into the room and a man who has already been crucified before he wakes up.

The first man is a kid in a cape.

The second man is dead.

The dead man wins every time.

Here is what nobody told you.

The mind you were given as a born-again man is far exceeding what you were taught about it.

You were not given the mind of a believer who has to grit his way through the day.

“But we have the mind of Christ.” — 1 Corinthians 2:16

Read that again.

Not the encouragement of Christ.

Not the example of Christ.

The mind.

That is operational equipment. That is the apparatus that lasted forty days in the wilderness without bread, that did not flinch in Gethsemane, that did not negotiate with Pilate, that did not curse the soldiers driving in the nails.

You have that mind sitting unused on the shelf because you have been studying productivity hacks instead of the New Testament.

You have been asking what would Batman do.

The Bible asked you a different question.

What does Christ have you do — through the mind He has already placed in you?

Most of you reading this will close the tab and go back to whatever costume you came in wearing.

A few of you will not.

A few of you will sit with this and realize the reason you have been hollow is not because you are not working hard enough at being a Christian. It is because you have never actually let the man in the mirror die.

You have been adding Jesus to your existing identity like a sticker on the bumper of a car that was already heading toward the cliff.

The Bible never asked you to add Him.

“Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.” — 2 Corinthians 5:17

Old things are passed away.

Not coached. Not improved. Not optimized.

Passed away.

Buried.

Done.

The new man is wearing one costume now. And it is not coming off.

Take off the costume.

Or rather, let Christ remove every costume that is not Him, including the one you have been calling Christianity.

Stand in front of the candy machine in the room called your life.

Then walk past it like a man who has already died once and has nothing left for it to threaten.

That is not motivation.

That is not grit.

That is identity.

Hidden.

Dead.

Alive in Him.

—Adam

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P.S. Dead Hidden Ministries exists for one reason. To strip the false costumes off Christian men and women and put them back inside the only identity Scripture gives.

If you have been hollow for years and are done pretending, start here:

The Biblical Man Field Manual — for the man who has checked every box and still feels hollow. $77 launch price.

The Vault — 76 recovered documents. The full arsenal. $297.

Or grab the free resource: 5 Scriptures That Forge Men of Steel and see if the rest of the work cuts the way I say it does.

P.P.S. FaithWall is almost live. The Scripture-before-scrolling app is in the App Store and Google Play review queue. The men who already grabbed the Vault get early access on day one. The phone in your pocket has been running your identity for a decade. It is time something else did.