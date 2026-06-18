Most spiritual warfare is not loud.

It is a slow surrender wearing the clothes of fatigue.

You did not lose ground today.

You just stopped holding it.

That’s you. That’s me.

Paul saw it from a Roman jail.

He named it.

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” (Ephesians 6:12)

Read that again.

Slower.

Principalities. Powers. Rulers of darkness. Wickedness in high places.

That is not poetry.

That is rank.

The dark has officers.

It has territory.

And it has interest in you.

The Armor

Paul lists six pieces.

One. Truth.

Two. Righteousness.

Three. The gospel of peace.

Four. Faith.

Five. Salvation.

Six. The word of God.

Five hold the line.

One strikes.

The sword is scripture.

You do not fight devils with feelings.

You fight them with what is written.

The Strongholds Are In Your Head

“For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds; Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ.” (2 Corinthians 10:4-5)

A stronghold is not a haunted house.

A stronghold is a thought you will not kill.

The lie you tell yourself at 3 AM.

The image you cannot burn out of your head.

The version of yourself the devil wants you to believe in.

Paul says cast it down.

Bring the thought into captivity.

Tie its hands.

Make it obey Christ.

Most warfare happens in the six inches between your ears.

That is where it is won.

That is where it is lost.

Submit, Then Resist

“Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.” (James 4:7)

Read the order.

Submit first.

Resist second.

You cannot resist what you have not surrendered.

The Christian living in private sin cannot rebuke a devil.

The devil knows whose name he answers to.

He laughs at the believer who quotes scripture with one hand and clicks the forbidden thing with the other.

Get clean.

Then stand.

Peter said it the other way. The devil walks like a roaring lion. Looks for one to devour. The Christian stands stedfast in the faith.

Standing is the verb.

Most of the war is standing.

What Spiritual Warfare Is Not

It is not a demon behind every flat tire.

It is not anointing the kitchen while you scream at your spouse.

It is not yelling at the air.

It is not a substitute for repentance.

The Christian who calls every inconvenience a spiritual attack is not at war.

She is making excuses.

He is making excuses.

The Bible calls believers to be sober.

Sober means clear-eyed.

Not seeing devils everywhere.

Not pretending devils are nowhere.

Both are traps.

A Seven-Day Scripture Plan

One passage a day. Read it. Memorize one line. Do one thing.

Day 1. Ephesians 6:10-18. Confess one area you have left unguarded.

Day 2. 2 Corinthians 10:3-5. Name one stronghold. Bring it to Christ by name.

Day 3. James 4:7. Remove one thing from your house you cannot watch in front of God.

Day 4. 1 Peter 5:8-9. Stand in one place you wanted to run from.

Day 5. Psalm 91. Pray it aloud over your family before bed.

Day 6. Isaiah 54:17. Reconcile one relationship you have let rot.

Day 7. Revelation 12:11. Tell one person what God has done for you.

Skip a day. Start over.

The point is the habit.

Not the calendar.

The House Is The Front Line

Not the church.

Not the prayer meeting.

The kitchen table.

The bedroom.

The car ride to school.

A husband is the head of the wife.

A father is the head of the children.

That is not pride.

That is a watch-post.

If you abandon your post, something else takes it.

Screens take it.

Music takes it.

The bitter friend at work takes it.

The boyfriend in the DMs takes it.

The cartoon at 6 AM takes it.

You do not have to invite a devil into your house.

You just have to leave the door open.

So shut it.

Pray over the bedrooms.

Read the Bible at the table.

Throw out the thing you know should not be there.

Apologize to your wife.

Look your kids in the eye.

That is spiritual warfare.

The boring kind.

The kind that actually works.

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FAQ

What is the best spiritual warfare scripture?

Ephesians 6:10-18. Know it cold. Then 2 Corinthians 10:3-5 and James 4:7.

What does the Bible say about spiritual warfare?

That it is real. That the enemy has rank. That the Christian’s weapons are not carnal. That submission to God comes before resisting the devil.

How do Christians fight spiritual warfare?

Submit to God. Repent. Put on the armor. Cast down thoughts that exalt themselves against Christ. Pray. Stay sober. Guard the home.

Is every mental battle spiritual warfare?

No. Some battles are sleep deprivation. Some are blood sugar. Some are unforgiveness. Some are unconfessed sin. Some are demonic. The Bible asks the Christian to tell the difference.

What scriptures help against fear, temptation, and torment?

Psalm 91. Isaiah 41:10. 2 Timothy 1:7. 1 Corinthians 10:13. Philippians 4:6-8. Revelation 12:11. Print them. Read them aloud. Believe them.

The Sword

The sword of the Spirit is the word of God.

Not the word about God.

Not the word people have written about the word of God.

The word of God itself.

Open it.

Read it out loud.

The dark hates that sound.

It always has.

Dead Hidden is read after midnight on purpose.

The night channel stays on.

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