Dead Hidden

Dead Hidden

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Ednando Bertoglio Rodrigues's avatar
Ednando Bertoglio Rodrigues
3d

Vivo dias difíceis, nunca imagináveis. A guerra espiritual existe e estamos todos envolvidos na mesma guerra, uns contra os outros. Ouço sussurros, diariamente, desde que fui afastado de minha filha, por falta acusação da genitora. Fui acusado de perturbá-la no trabalho. Quando na verdade fui buscar minha filha para curto período de convivência, a pedido da própria genitora. E ela não me entregou a criança, então com 7 anos. Isso aconteceu na véspera do dia dos pais - no Brasil - do ano 2024, depois que a denunciei por alienação parental. Antes, o convívio com minha filha era diário. Dois anos após a separação comecei novo relacionamento. E desde então minha vida se tornou um inferno. A ponto de perder o controle da mente. Devido ao afastamento da minha filha. Pensamentos suicidas são diários, do amanhecer ao anoitecer. Dia após dia. Foi só o sistema de justiça conceder guarda unilateral da criança para a genitora e estabelecer visitas semanais, sem antes eu ser ouvido, e isso bastou para me quebrar, espiritualmente. Devido à suposta perturbação - nunca mais entrei em contato - recebi medidas protetivas, que vem sendo restabelecidas a cada seis meses, sem que eu seja ouvido. Cansei de lutar. De brigar e insistir para exercer meu direito à paternidade. Ministério Público e Juízes não estão nem aí, para os direitos humanos, garantias fundamentais, e muito menos para o (melhor) interesse da criança. Estou estagnado. Perdido. (...) Buscando ajuda, encontrei esse perfil e também o do Homem Bíblico. Agradeço pelas palavras, às vezes, confortam. Ainda preciso de ajuda, quem sabe orações; Obrigado! Desculpa o meu desabafo. (...) Respeitosamente, Ednando.

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BilltheB's avatar
BilltheB
3d

Nebo

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