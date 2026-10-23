Hit the heart. Restack it. One of you is getting a paper Bible in the mail. Details at the bottom.

I remember when my six-year-old asked me where dinosaurs came from.

Lights off. Bedtime. She’d been watching some nature show and now she wanted answers. Kids don’t ask idle questions. They want the truth and they smell dishonesty like dogs smell fear.

I sat on the edge of her bed and said, “Let’s start on page one.”

What Genesis says in the first two verses changed everything I thought I knew about creation, about demons, and about the war happening in places we can’t see.

Most people read Genesis 1:1-2 like it’s one continuous thought. One event. One moment.

It’s not. And if you have a King James Bible, you have access to proof that doesn’t exist in any other translation on the market.

One Word Changes Everything

Here’s what your King James Bible says in Genesis 1:28:

“And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth.”

Now look at Genesis 9:1, what God says to Noah after the flood:

“And God blessed Noah and his sons, and said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth.”

Same word. Same command. To two different men.

Replenish. Not “fill.” REPLENISH. Re-plenish. Plenish means to fill up. Re-plenish means to do it again. Something was there before.

We know something was there before Noah. An entire civilization. Cities. People. God destroyed it with a flood and told Noah to replenish. Fill it back up.

So when God says the same word to Adam... what was there before Adam?

Here’s the thing that should bother you: if you pick up any Bible besides a King James, that word is gone. Every modern translation says “fill the earth.” Not replenish. They removed the key to the question.

If you’re using a King James, you have access to truth that doesn’t exist in any other Bible on the shelf. If you’re using anything else, that door is locked.

Adam and Noah Are the Same Man Twice

This isn’t a stretch. The Bible sets it up for you if you’re paying attention.

Adam and Noah are mirror images. Study them side by side:

Both are given the whole earth as a domain. Both are set up as kings with dominion over it. Both have three sons. One of their sons is under a curse: Cain for Adam, Ham for Noah. One is under a blessing: Abel (a type of Christ) for Adam, Shem for Noah.

Both are naked when they sin. Both put something into their mouth when they sin.

And both are told the same thing: be fruitful, multiply, and REPLENISH the earth.

We know there was a civilization before Noah. The flood destroyed it. Noah came out the other side and God said replenish.

Adam is on this side of a DIFFERENT flood. And God said replenish.

Which means there had to be something before Adam too. And there had to be a flood before Adam too.

Two Floods. Two Destructions.

Turn to 2 Peter 3. This is where most people get lost because they’ve been taught there’s only one flood in the Bible.

There are two.

2 Peter 3:3-6:

“Knowing this first, that there shall come in the last days scoffers, walking after their own lusts, And saying, Where is the promise of his coming? for since the fathers fell asleep, all things continue as they were from the beginning of the creation. For this they willingly are ignorant of, that by the word of God the heavens were of old, and the earth standing out of the water and in the water: Whereby the world that then was, being overflowed with water, perished.”

The context is “the beginning of the creation.” Not Noah’s time. The BEGINNING. Genesis 1. And there was an earth standing in the water and out of the water that PERISHED.

Now go back to Genesis 1:2:

“And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters.”

There’s the water. Genesis 1:2. The flood that destroyed the world that was BEFORE Adam.

Noah’s flood is in Genesis 6, 7, and 8. This flood is in Genesis 1, verse 2. Two different events. Two different destructions.

And Peter goes further. He lays out THREE heavens and earths, not two. Read 2 Peter 3 carefully:

Verse 5: “the heavens were of old.” The original heaven and earth of Genesis 1:1.

Verse 7: “But the heavens and the earth, which are now.” Our current world, from Genesis 1:3 through today.

Verse 13: “Nevertheless we, according to his promise, look for new heavens and a new earth.” Revelation 21.

Three. Not two. Your professor who taught you there’s only one creation and one flood missed two-thirds of what Peter was saying.

They Weren’t Human

Here’s where it gets important. Whatever lived on that earth before Adam, it wasn’t human.

Romans 5:12:

“Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned.”

Sin entered by ONE man. Adam. Verse 14 names him. That means there was no human sin before Adam. No human death before Adam. The pre-Adamic race couldn’t have been men.

So what were they?

Job 38:4-7:

“Where wast thou when I laid the foundations of the earth?... When the morning stars sang together, and all the sons of God shouted for joy?”

Sons of God. There at Genesis 1:1. Watching God lay the foundations. Shouting. Singing. These are angelic beings, and the devil was over them.

Ezekiel 28 tells you Lucifer was perfect in his ways from the day he was created, until iniquity was found in him. He had a throne. He had a kingdom. On THIS earth.

And Psalm 82 gives you the sentence God passed on them:

“I have said, Ye are gods; and all of you are children of the most High. But ye shall die like men.” (Psalm 82:6-7)

You don’t say “you shall die like men” to men. That’s a contrast. These are beings who were NOT men, gods, children of the Most High, and their sentence was to die LIKE men. A downgrade. A curse.

They got bombed out in Genesis 1:2. The earth became without form and void. And God started over with Adam.

Demons Are Not Fallen Angels

This is the part most people get wrong. And it matters because if you’re in a spiritual fight, and you are, you need to know what you’re fighting.

Most people think demons are fallen angels. But the Bible makes a clear distinction.

Every angel in the Bible, as far as you can tell, is a male. They’re called “sons.” They have bodies. They can appear as men, eat food, physically interact with the world. When certain angels fell, God locked them up:

“And the angels which kept not their first estate, but left their own habitation, he hath reserved in everlasting chains under darkness unto the judgment of the great day.” (Jude 1:6)

Chained. Locked up. Reserved for judgment.

But demons? Demons roam free. And they’re something different entirely.

Look at how the Bible describes them. In Mark 4:3-4, Jesus tells the parable of the sower. Seed falls by the wayside and the FOWLS of the air come and devour it. The interpretation in verse 15? Satan cometh immediately. The birds ARE the unclean spirits.

Matthew 13 says the same thing. Fowls devour the seed. Interpretation: the wicked one comes.

Revelation 18:2 seals it:

“Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird.”

Devils. Foul spirits. Unclean birds. All in the same verse. All the same thing.

And think about this: when Jesus was baptized, the Holy Spirit descended in the form of a dove. A bird. The clean Spirit took that form. The unclean spirits take the form of foul birds.

Beelzebub, the name the Pharisees used for the prince of the devils in Matthew 12:24, means “lord of the flies.” Lord of winged things.

Ecclesiastes 10:20 says “a bird of the air shall carry the voice, and that which hath wings shall tell the matter.” Your room is bugged. By things with wings.

Now consider size. The maniac of Gadara had a LEGION of demons. That’s thousands. Mary Magdalene had seven. If these were angels, full-sized, males, how do you fit thousands of them inside one man? You can’t. They’d have to be as small as mosquitoes.

Demons have wings. Demons are small. Demons desperately seek bodies because they lost theirs when God destroyed the pre-Adamic world. That’s why demon POSSESSION is a thing and angel possession isn’t. These are disembodied spirits from a destroyed civilization. Wandering, restless, looking for a house.

“When the unclean spirit is gone out of a man, he walketh through dry places, seeking rest, and findeth none. Then he saith, I will return into my house from whence I came out.” (Matthew 12:43-44)

A spirit that lost its body. Looking for rest. Looking for a house.

That’s not an angel. That’s something older. Something from before Adam.

Why This Matters at 3 AM

I’m not teaching this so you can win a theology debate.

I’m teaching this because every man reading this is in a fight he can’t see. And if you don’t understand what you’re fighting, where it came from, what it wants, why it targets your marriage, your children, your mind when the house is quiet, you’ll keep swinging at shadows.

The beings that served under Lucifer before Adam was ever formed are the same ones at work right now. Small. Winged. Roaming. Whispering. Telling you your marriage is over. Telling you God doesn’t hear you. Telling you it would be easier to quit.

They’ve been doing this for longer than human history.

But they already lost. Their world is rubble. Their bodies are gone. Their king is defeated. And the God who crushed their civilization between two verses of Genesis lives inside of you.

“Greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.” (1 John 4:4)

That’s not a bumper sticker. That’s a battle report.

What Will You Do With This?

You just read something most people will never hear in any church. Not because it’s hidden. It’s on page one. Verse one. In sixth-grade English. There’s something about modern theology that keeps a man from reading what’s right in front of him.

Open your King James Bible tonight. Read Genesis 1:1-2 with new eyes. Read Job 38. Read Psalm 82. Read 2 Peter 3.

And teach your family. Your kids will ask you hard questions. About dinosaurs. About demons. About why the world feels like a war zone.

You’d better have answers. And you won’t find them anywhere but the Book.

Start on page one.

Hebrews 11:13 calls every believer the same thing: “strangers and pilgrims on the earth.” This earth was a battlefield before your family ever stood on it, and it was never meant to be home.

I named the new vault after that verse. Earth Is Not My Home: The Pilgrim Vault. Five of my books, seven print-ready files, none of them in the Donor Library. The Strong Delusion, the field manual on fallen angels, giants, and the deception of the last days, is in it, along with The Map of the Dead, Christian Soldier’s Battle Notes, Jesus in Every Book with the Paper Bible Reading Plan, and The Counterfeit Kingdom. Pay what you want. The door shuts Sunday night at 11:59 Central. Every file downloads straight to your phone or computer the minute you pay.

Open the Pilgrim Vault

The King James Bible drawing is still open. Subscribe to Dead Hidden if you have not already, then leave one word in the comments: Nebo. No purchase. Buying the vault does not change your odds. Sunday night at 11:59 Central I pull one name out of the comments and ask for a mailing address. I pay the postage.

Send this to someone who still reads a paper Bible.

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