You were handed Proverbs 5 as a warning about a woman.

The strange woman. The lips that drop as a honeycomb. The feet that go down to death. Every youth group in America read it to you with the lights low and the warning loud. Stay away from her.

So you stayed away from her. And the thing still had you.

Because Proverbs 5 does not end with the woman. Read past the line they stop on. Solomon turns, almost mid breath, and stops talking about her at all.

“His own iniquities shall take the wicked himself, and he shall be holden with the cords of his sins.” (Proverbs 5:22)

His own. Not hers. Not the world’s. Not the screen’s.

Look at the verb. Holden. Held. Bound. And look at what binds him. Cords. Not chains someone else locked on him. Cords. The kind a man weaves himself, one quiet night at a time, until the rope he braided in the dark is strong enough to hold a grown man down.

That is the part nobody reads to you. The trap in this chapter was never only the woman in the doorway. It was the man learning to tie knots in private and call it nothing.

I send one of these into the dark every week. No fog, no shame. Just the verse and what it actually says.

You have felt those cords. The clean shirt. The good name. The phone face down on the nightstand while someone who loves you sleeps three feet away, and you lie there held by a rope only you can see.

Every program told you to cut harder. Block it. Install the software. Find a man to text when you fail. And you failed anyway, not in three months, in three weeks, because you cannot white knuckle your way out of a cage you keep rebuilding.

The cords are the symptom. The cage is the problem.

I wrote the whole map out of the cage. The inventory, the thirty days, the conversation with your wife.

Show Me the Way Out

And if you are the one asleep three feet away. If you have felt the distance and could not name it. That rope is what you were sensing. It is not your fault that he went far. A caged man goes quiet long before he goes wrong.

Solomon already told you how it ends for the man who never names it. “He shall die without instruction; and in the greatness of his folly he shall go astray.” (Proverbs 5:23)

Without instruction. Nobody ever handed him the map. He died pacing the same circle, calling the bars his personality.

You are not that man because you have the cords. You are him only if you die without ever naming them.

So name them. Tonight. While someone three feet away still hopes you will.

Name the bars tonight. This is the guide that names them with you.

I'm Cutting It Tonight

Someone you know is lying three feet from a person who loves them, held by a rope only they can see. Hand them this.

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