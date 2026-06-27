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Jon LaVerde's avatar
Jon LaVerde
13m

Lack of self discipline...Surely our sins wil fund us out. ✨️👐✨️

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Holly's avatar
Holly
14m

I find it interesting that the Bible I have puts the word “ use” in both verses of Proverbs. 5:5 “for feet lacking discernment lead those USING her down into Hades with death” and 10:27 “ as an unripe grape is harmful to the teeth and smoke to the eyes, so is a lawless woman to the men who USE her”. The condemnation belongs to the USER. We are not to USE each other.

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