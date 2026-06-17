You wake at 3 AM with weight on your chest.

You call it anxiety. Your wife calls it stress. The world calls it mental health.

The Bible calls it six different things.

Until you know which one has you, you cannot fight it.

“For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” — 2 Timothy 1:7

A sound mind. Singular. Soundness has a definition.

If your mind is not sound tonight, something else is in it.

The question is not whether something is wrong.

The question is what is wrong, and what answers it.

THE BIBLE NAMES THEM. MODERN VOCABULARY DOES NOT.

Pick up any modern book on Christian mental health.

Watch six different battles get collapsed into one word.

Anxiety.

That word covers everything now. Intrusive thoughts. Compulsive confession. Shame after sin. Fear of damnation. Panic before prayer. Sometimes, plain conviction wearing a different mask.

The text does not collapse them. Paul did not collapse them. Job did not collapse them. David did not collapse them.

They named the war they were in.

You should, too.

TWO OF THE SIX. SEE IF YOU RECOGNIZE EITHER.

One. The thought that walks in like blasphemy.

You are praying. A foul image lands. Or a sentence about God you would never say out loud.

You panic. You confess. You confess again. You wonder if you committed the unpardonable sin.

You did not say it. You did not invite it. It came at you, not from you.

Scripture has a category for that.

Most modern teaching does not.

Two. Anxiety wearing the mask of discernment.

You feel dread about a person, a meeting, a decision. You call it the Holy Spirit warning you.

Sometimes it is.

Most times, the dread is older than the situation. It has been with you since childhood. It just found new clothes.

Real discernment has Scripture behind it. Anxiety has only your nerves.

Knowing the difference is not a luxury.

It is the difference between walking with God and being driven by fear and calling it walking with God.

GET THE TORMENT TRIAGE — $14

THERE ARE FOUR MORE.

Compulsive confession that never gives peace.

Fear of the unpardonable sin from a thought that crossed your mind.

Mental attack the moment you open your Bible or kneel to pray.

The shame spiral after sexual sin that keeps you from coming back.

Six patterns. Six different battles. Six different first responses.

A scared believer at 3 AM does not need a library.

They need to know what kind of war they are in tonight.

WHAT IS INSIDE THE TRIAGE.

A six-pattern map for the first hour of torment.

One decision tree that routes you to the right page in under a minute.

Bible anchors for each pattern.

Human-help warnings for when the thing on your chest is bigger than a guide.

A printable 7-day stabilization protocol.

A worksheet for naming the thought without obeying it like God.

Fourteen dollars.

No subscription. No login. Instant download. Print it. Put it in the drawer beside the bed.

When the attack comes — and it will come — you will not be searching for words at 3 AM.

You will already have them.

“Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.” — 1 Peter 5:8

Sober means awake.

Vigilant means knowing what you are looking at.

Most Christians in torment are neither, because no one handed them the categories.

Tonight you get them.

GET THE TORMENT TRIAGE — $14

The Torment Triage is not therapy. It does not replace pastoral care, medical care, counseling, or emergency help. It is a Bible-first field guide for the first hour, when you are alone and cannot tell what is happening.

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