The most terrifying part of Sodom was not the fire.

It was the road out.

Because Lot’s wife was not burned in the city.

She made it out.

Her feet were on the road of mercy.

The city was behind her.

The warning was in her ears.

Angels had taken her by the hand before the fire came down.

And still, she looked back.

“But his wife looked back from behind him, and she became a pillar of salt.”

Genesis 19:26

That verse is short because God does not need many words to bury a woman.

She escaped the place with her body.

But her heart was still renting a room there.

That is the terror.

A person can be delivered from the city and still carry the city inside them.

A man can leave the bar and miss it.

A woman can block the number and still hope it lights up again.

A family can get out of Egypt and spend the wilderness talking about the food.

A Christian can be dragged by mercy away from a life that was killing him and still keep one eye turned toward the smoke.

Jesus did not tell us to remember many people by name.

He said:

“Remember Lot’s wife.”

Luke 17:32

Three words.