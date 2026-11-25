Open your Bible to the parts that got skipped.

Not the hard sayings about marriage or money. The other ones. The passages that are printed in every copy you own, chapter and verse, in the same ink as John 3:16, that somehow never came up on a Sunday. I am not talking about a conspiracy. I am talking about the uncomfortable habit of reading past the verses that would keep us up at night.

Here are three of them, with the reference, so you can check me.

One. There were giants in the earth, and after the flood too. Genesis 6:4 says it before the flood. Numbers 13:33 says grown men looked like grasshoppers next to the sons of Anak long after. The Bible does not treat them as a figure of speech. It measures them.

Two. Some of the angels are not in heaven. Jude 6 says the ones that left their first estate are reserved in everlasting chains under darkness unto the judgment of the great day. Chained. Waiting. Named as a present fact, not a story.

Three. The dead are awake. In Luke 16 a man dies, opens his eyes, remembers his five brothers, and speaks across a gulf he cannot cross. No sleep. No dreamless dark. The Bible describes a country under the earth, occupied and divided, the moment the body stops.

That is three. There are four more, and the four worse ones are where the floor drops out.

This week, heading into Advent, I am putting the full seven in order, every passage, the original words, and where the modern reading quietly steps around them. The free readers get these three. The other four, and every study I have written on the unseen world, live in the paid archive.

I write Dead Hidden on my own. The annual membership keeps the lights on for an independent Christian writer and puts a new study in your inbox every week, chapter and verse, so you can always check me. If you want the other four and the whole archive behind them, stand with the work.

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