Satan's Counterfeit: What Acts 10 Tells Us About UAPs, "Greys," and Modern Revival

(This episode of The Dead Hidden Podcast is built from a study by my friend Matt Crane @RealMattCrane at Final Fight Bible Radio. Turn the lights down and give this one a listen, or read Matt’s full study below.)

Every time someone talks about sleep paralysis, “Greys,” UAPs descending out of the sky, or “Men in Black” knocking on a witness’s door, Christians usually fall into one of two ditches. Either they laugh the whole thing off like nothing unseen ever touches the physical world, or they panic like the Bible has no category for it.

Open your Bible to Acts chapter 10. Every single piece of the modern paranormal script is sitting right there, except in Acts 10 you are looking at the real thing, before Satan counterfeited it.

Do me a favor: share this episode, restack it, and leave a comment below if you have ever run into something you could not explain.

And if you want to read more from Matt Crane, download the free 24 page preview of his book, The Time of the End II, right here:

free preview

Share