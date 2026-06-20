There’s a rumor that won’t die: that the Catholic Church secretly invented Islam. A nun sent out of a convent, a funded prophet, an army raised to take Jerusalem back for the mother church. It’s a wild story. It’s also not true, and I’m not going to sell you a legend to make a point.

I’m going to show you something worse.

Rome never had to invent Islam in the shadows. It told you exactly what it believes about Islam in broad daylight, in its own official book, and almost nobody has read the paragraph.

It’s number 841 in the Catechism of the Catholic Church. One paragraph on Islam in the whole book. Here it is, word for word:

“The plan of salvation also includes those who acknowledge the Creator, in the first place amongst whom are the Muslims; these profess to hold the faith of Abraham, and together with us they adore the one, merciful God, mankind’s judge on the last day.”

Read it twice. “Together with us they adore the one, merciful God.” “The plan of salvation also includes” them. That isn’t a fringe priest on a podcast. That’s the official, printed, approved teaching of the largest church on earth, more than a billion people, and it puts the God of Muhammad and the God of Abraham on the same altar.

Now hold that next to your Bible. “I am the LORD: that is my name: and my glory will I not give to another” (Isaiah 42:8). “No man cometh unto the Father, but by me” (John 14:6).

Both cannot be true. Either the Book is right, or the Catechism is. And Rome made its choice in writing.

So the question isn’t whether the Catholic Church started Islam. The question is why the church that claims to hold the keys of Christ just told a billion people they’re already adoring the right God without Him. Here’s what 841 actually unlocks, and why it matters more than any conspiracy reel you’ve been sent this week.

The rest of this one is for paid subscribers. If you want the full breakdown of what Catechism 841 means, where it came from, and what it tells you about the days we’re in, subscribe and read it all. It’s the price of a cup of coffee, and it keeps Dead Hidden digging where nobody else will.