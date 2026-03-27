Rightly Dividing in a Wrongly Divided WorldThe Iran Conundrum: When Prophecy Hawks and Pacifist Christians Both Get It WrongDead Hidden and Biblical ManMar 27, 2026∙ Paid33310ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Dead Hidden.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNextA guest post byBiblical ManI broke generational curses my bloodline carried for decades. Now I write for Christian men doing the same…4 AM essays on biblical masculinity, marriage, and the narrow gate. No soft gospel. 22K+ have joined. KJV.Subscribe to Biblical