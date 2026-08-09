Proverbs 28:13 can drag a secret into the light. But it does not stop at getting the secret named.

Proverbs 28:13 says, “He that covereth his sins shall not prosper: but whoso confesseth and forsaketh them shall have mercy.”

The verse gives a contrast: covering on one side, confessing and forsaking on the other.

On one side is covering.

A man takes a fact and puts a roof over it. The hidden account. The deleted message. The debt that can alter his wife’s choices and the household they share. The affair that changes her health choices and her understanding of the marriage. The habit he has renamed privacy because privacy sounds cleaner than deception.

Then the roof starts doing what roofs do. It keeps weather out. It also keeps witnesses out.

On the other side are confession and forsaking.

Confession tells the material truth. Forsaking changes the road after the truth is told. It builds the wall between the appetite and the act.

The verse attaches mercy to confessing and forsaking, not to confession alone. It is not control or a guaranteed marriage repair.

That distinction is the spine of THE TELL, a new field guide for the man done hiding and the woman who needs facts instead of gaslighting.

It turns that distinction into a fact-first risk map, a safe disclosure plan, practical walls, and follow-through checks at fourteen and thirty days. It preserves relevant records when doing so is lawful and safe, rather than destroying evidence. It tells you to get qualified help before a dangerous conversation when violence, self-harm, retaliation, or a child at risk is possible.

Neither a face-down phone nor a password proves guilt. Those are signals to ask questions, not verdicts.

The MADEPLAIN weekend sale applies automatically to THE TELL through Sunday, August 9, at 11:50 PM CT.

Read THE TELL

Do not mistake a signal for proof or confession for forsaking. THE TELL was built for the next truthful, safe step.

Adam