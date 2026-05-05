The clip is everywhere tonight.

Perry Stone. Telling pastors that disclosure is closer than they think. Telling them a large number of people are about to be deceived. Telling them to get ready.

He is right.

The deception is at the door.

But there is a question Perry did not answer. A question every father reading deadhidden should be asking before he goes to bed.

Through which doorway does the deception walk?

Read the verse with me.

“And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie.” 2 Thessalonians 2:11.

The lie has to arrive somewhere.

It does not arrive in the sky first.

It arrives on the screen.

Look at your son’s phone. Look at your daughter’s tablet. Look at the laptop on the kitchen counter where the homeschool day starts.

That is the doorway.

It has been the doorway for ten years.

It is the same screen that taught your fourteen-year-old to mock her father’s authority. The same screen that fed your eleven-year-old his first pornographic image at a co-op sleepover. The same screen that turned a sermon you preached over breakfast into background noise by lunch.

The screen has a track record.

When disclosure drops, the announcement will arrive on that screen. The interpretation will arrive on that screen. The new theology of the visitors, the chip, the great convergence, all of it, will arrive on that screen. Through the same algorithm that has already been pastoring your children for a decade.

You will not be ready in the moment.

You will only be ready before the moment.

Hear me.

The disclosure event is not the test.

The disclosure event is the final exam on a class your children have already been taking.

Their teacher is the screen.

Their textbook is whatever the algorithm decided they should believe this week.

Their final grade is whether they look to you for the truth or to the device in their pocket.

Most of you are going to fail this exam.

Not because you are unfaithful. Because you handed your children the device that taught them whom to trust, and now you are scrambling to take the device back at the worst possible hour.

Build the wall now.

Before the announcement.

Before the deception that Perry is warning about turns into the regular Tuesday afternoon scroll your daughter took before dinner.

This is why we built FaithWall.

Kernel-level blocking. Not a filter. Not a curtain. A wall.

It does not let the deception in. It does not let the algorithm pastor your children. It does not negotiate with the device.

Apple releases it in the App Store in the next 48 hours. The waitlist is open tonight at faithwall.deadhidden.org.

When the announcement comes, the wall will already be standing.

Build it tonight.

“He that hath no rule over his own spirit is like a city that is broken down, and without walls.” (Proverbs 25:28)

— Adam

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