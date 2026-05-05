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Isaiah 6:4's avatar
Isaiah 6:4
3h

I’m not sure I understand what FaithWall is. Is it a safe app that monitors what children look at? Could you please explain I’m not getting it.

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KathyJo King's avatar
KathyJo King
4h

Question.. do you follow Perry Stone?

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