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Doubting T.'s avatar
Doubting T.
1m

Sorry DH but we all need to do this ourselves.

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Doubting T.'s avatar
Doubting T.
2m

Or do this yourself by recognizing the limits of your real trust in God on daily basis and how His word will force you to push beyond those limits. No one can do this for you and DH book is no different. Every second of actual work you spend reading Scripture to apply to the countless moments you have daily where it applies will fulfill Jesus's warning that to him who has (wisdom discernment and grace) more will be given but ....

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