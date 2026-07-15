Start with the smell.

Not the fly. Not the jar. The smell.

Solomon opens Ecclesiastes 10 with something you can almost taste:

“Dead flies cause the ointment of the apothecary to send forth a stinking savour: so doth a little folly him that is in reputation for wisdom and honour.” — Ecclesiastes 10:1, KJV

The ointment was good.

The reputation was good.

Then something small got inside.

One fly did not have to outweigh the jar. It only had to stay there long enough to change what came out of it.

That is Solomon’s warning.

A little folly can make a good name smell wrong.

Not because the years of wisdom were fake. Not because honour means nothing. Because folly travels farther than the fool thinks it will.

Nobody remembers the ointment.

They remember the flies.

We are trained to watch for lions.

The public fall. The affair. The arrest. The scandal with a headline big enough to reach strangers.

Solomon points at a fly.

Small enough to excuse.

Common enough to ignore.

Dead enough to look harmless.

That is how folly usually asks to stay. It does not walk through the front door carrying a sign. It shows up as one message you would not show your wife. One private habit you keep renaming. One sharp answer your children hear often enough to copy. One bill you hide. One lie you call small because the truth would cost you something.

The fly is never impressed by the ointment already in the jar.

You may have worked for years. Kept your word. Paid your bills. Read your Bible. Built trust one ordinary Tuesday at a time.

Good.

Keep doing it.

But do not use yesterday’s faithfulness to protect today’s foolishness.

A reputation for wisdom and honour does not make a man immune. In the verse, it makes the warning sharper. The better the ointment, the more obvious the corruption.

The closer people live to you, the sooner they smell it.

Your name is not yours alone.

Your wife lives near the jar.

Your children eat at the table.

The men you lead may praise the fragrance while the people in your house already know something died inside.

This is not a call to panic over every weakness. It is a call to stop petting what Scripture told you to remove.

Name the fly.

Confess it.

Get it out of the jar.

Here is what should bother you about Ecclesiastes 10:1.

The verse was never missing.

Nobody removed it from the Bible. No secret council locked it in a basement. It has been sitting there in plain sight, in the same book as “a threefold cord is not quickly broken,” waiting for somebody to keep reading.

That is how much of the Bible gets buried.

Not under dirt.

Under familiarity.

We quote the verses that fit on coffee cups. We repeat the phrases everybody already knows. Then we walk past the strange warnings, hard sayings, forgotten judgments, and stories that refuse to behave like greeting-card Christianity.

The Book stays open.

The truth stays unread.

That is why I made The Buried Bible.

It is a free collection of 100 verses, passages, and stories that have been skipped, misquoted, softened, or left sitting in the dark. Not another forbidden-book sideshow. Not secret Scripture. These are words already preserved in the Book you own.

Get The Buried Bible free →

Open your KJV and check every one.

Do not trust a video because it has dramatic music. Do not trust a preacher because he has a clean stage. Do not trust me because I wrote a guide.

Check the Book.

The point is not to collect strange verses so you can win arguments online. The point is to recover the parts of Scripture that can still walk into your house, put a finger on your folly, and make you deal with what you have learned to excuse.

Ecclesiastes 10:1 does that in one ugly picture.

The jar can be full of something good.

The fly can still spoil what comes out.

So before you leave this verse behind, ask the question Solomon’s picture demands:

What small folly have you allowed to sit inside a life that took years to build?

Then open the Book.

There are ninety-nine more waiting.

Claim your free copy of The Buried Bible. Read the verses. Check every word. →

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