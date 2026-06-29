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Melanie Rigney's avatar
Melanie Rigney
2h

Thanks for this beautiful, vulnerable essay. This particularly spoke to me: "But you can handle holy things in a way that leaves a young Christian more afraid of missing a technicality than in love with Jesus Christ."

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Susan G's avatar
Susan G
1h

Wow, we started our journey on a similar path. Trusted the voices of so many until I learned to just pray for wisdom and discernment. We were mislead along the way not realizing that we held the truth in our hands the entire time. God kept His word when He said if you search for me you will find me. Some of us just took the long way to get there, but thankfully we didn’t get off the road.

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