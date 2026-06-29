I was saved when I was twelve. I am forty-five now, which means I have spent most of my life around the Bible — around preaching, around doctrine, around men with strong opinions about what God said. And if I am honest, a lot of those years were spent in a strange kind of Christian wonderland.

I do not mean I was out in the world, drunk in a ditch, mocking God and running from every verse I ever heard. I mean I was surrounded by so much religious noise that I could barely hear the Book itself. One man said this, another man said that. One camp had the answer, the next camp had the correction. Methodists and Wesleyans and Catholics and Presbyterians and Lutherans and Baptists, TV preachers and prophecy teachers, cassette-tape ministries and online sermons and revival clips, altar-call thunder and seed-money pitches. The Bible was sitting right there in front of me the whole time, and I was still looking around the room asking everybody else what it meant.

When I was fifteen or sixteen I used to watch Rod Parsley. I do not remember every detail, but I remember being swept up in that world — prayers sent in, big moments, big voices, big promises, everything urgent and holy and a little dangerous. I thought it was the real deal.

Around that same time my grandpa got locked onto a program through one of those old satellite dishes, the big kind out in the yard that looked like it could talk to the moon. We watched Shepherd’s Chapel. And there it was again, the same pull: everybody else has it wrong, we are the ones who know, the people watching this program have the deeper truth. And if you wanted more, there were cassette tapes. I was young enough to believe it and hungry enough to chase it, and that is a dangerous combination, because hunger is good but hunger without discernment will eat anything.

The Bible says, For vain man would be wise, though man be born like a wild ass’s colt. (Job 11:12)

That verse is not flattering. It is also true of me. Not mildly confused, not politely mistaken. Stiff-necked. Mule-footed. Dragged along by the mercy of God because I would not come cleanly.

I went to Bible college later and learned plenty from real teachers. Some of it helped me. Some of it tangled me worse. I sat in a classroom once and heard a man say Jesus failed His mission because He did not save His people. Think about that. A young man trying to learn the Book, and he is being told the Lord Jesus Christ failed. Then came the arguments — about the blood, about the body, about the sacrifice. Was salvation in the blood or the body? What exactly happened at Calvary? What did this word mean, what did that doctrine require? I am not saying those things do not matter. They do. But you can handle holy things in a way that leaves a young Christian more afraid of missing a technicality than in love with Jesus Christ. That is what happened to me.

I read my Bible. I helped in ministry, helped with a church plant, tried to serve people. But inside I was still open to every wind of doctrine. If a man sounded serious enough I listened, if a preacher looked burdened enough I believed him, and if a clip had enough fire in it I assumed it had to be the Spirit of God. So instead of getting rooted, I got anxious. I worried I was missing something. I worried God would strike me down over a bad thought. I worried I had not prayed long enough — I would watch some old clip of a man who prayed four hours, look at my own four minutes, and feel like trash. That kind of thing does not make a man holy. It makes him useless. Afraid to move, afraid to rest, afraid to open the Bible without forty other men arguing in his head.

It was not until my early-to-mid thirties that something started to shift, and the question finally got simple. Not what does my camp say. Not what does my favorite preacher say. Not what does my fear say, or the loudest man on the internet. Just: what does the Bible actually say?

And the Lord started giving me light. Slowly. Not because I am special, not because I am the one man online who finally cracked the code — I am not. I am a simple man who has been wrong about plenty and dragged through plenty. But as I started looking at the text itself, a lot of my zealous convictions came apart. Not because the Bible came apart. Because the traditions I had stacked on top of it did. Some of them were never Bible at all. They were fear, or bondage, or pride dressed up in doctrine.

Jesus said, Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth. (John 16:13)

That does not mean every Christian becomes an island, or that teachers are useless, or that you never listen to another man again. It means the Spirit of God is not locked behind a cassette tape, a conference table, a seminary wall, a TV preacher, or an online personality with a ring light and a payment processor. You can open the Book. You can ask God for light. You can lay scripture next to scripture and stop letting every loud voice rent space in your head.

A few weeks ago my wife told me I needed to put something together to help people see these things, and that became The Plain Bible. Then she said I ought to write something on the confusing passages too, because there are confusing passages — anybody who says otherwise is lying or selling you a shortcut. Hard verses, strange verses, the ones people twist, the doctrines people fight over, the places that make sincere Christians freeze because they think if they cannot understand everything at once, maybe the Book is not for them. So I wrote those guides. Then I rebuilt The Plain Bible into Plain Bible 2.0, because there were things I missed the first time, things that needed to be clearer.

But the goal was never to become one more voice standing between you and the Book. I do not want to tell you what to think. I want to help you get hungry enough, steady enough, and clear enough to go look for yourself. There is a world of difference. The wrong kind of teacher makes you dependent on him. The right kind of help makes you harder to fool.

That is all I want Plain Bible 2.0 to be. Not a replacement for the Bible, not a new system, not a guru manual. A hand on the shoulder for the person who has been saved for years and still walks through fog every time he opens the page. If that is you, I know that prison. I helped build my own — fear by fear, teacher by teacher, clip by clip, argument by argument — until one day you realize the door was never locked from the outside. You just forgot where the Book was.

If you want help clearing the fog, that is what I made it for.

Not so you can win arguments. Not so you can join a new camp or trade one religious maze for another. So you can open the Bible with less panic, more hunger, and a little more light.

The Bible was never the problem. The fog was.

Share