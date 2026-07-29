Seventeen seconds of footage came across my feed and it is very good, in the way that a thing built to be looked at is good.

It opens on fire. Then bodies, ashen and human, packed together in the burn with their arms going up. Then a shrouded figure standing in the black, tall, hooded, faceless, the way that figure is always drawn. Then a human heart laid out on a stone and burning on it like an offering. Then a body falling backward through nothing at all. Then one hand coming up out of the smoke toward a light.

Nobody shot that. There was no crew, no set, no location. Somebody typed hell into a machine and the machine gave that back.

Here is what most people watching it will never think about. That machine has not been to hell. It has no revelation, no vision, no testimony, and no access to anything but what it was trained on, which is us. Our paintings. Our film stills. Our album covers and our book jackets and four hundred years of church art. You did not watch a rendering of hell. You watched a rendering of what we believe about hell, assembled and handed back to us in seventeen seconds, and it is worth asking how much of it survives a King James.

Four of those six images do.

The fire is in there, and it is not a metaphor the way people want it to be. "Where their worm dieth not, and the fire is not quenched." That is Christ speaking, repeating himself three times in the same chapter, and he is not describing a mood.

The bodies are in there too, which is the part that surprises people who assume the whole business is spiritual and vague. "Fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell." Both. Not one.

The hand coming up out of the smoke is in there, and this is the detail the machine got closest to without knowing why. A man in that place asked for water. Not release, not a hearing, not an appeal. One finger dipped in water and laid on his tongue, because "I am tormented in this flame."

The darkness is in there, and the machine put it in the middle of the clip almost by accident, a body falling backward into black. Scripture puts the two together the same way and nobody preaches it. There is fire and there is "the blackness of darkness for ever," and there is a man cast into "outer darkness" where "there shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth." Fire that gives no light. Sit with that one for a minute.

Then there are the two it made up.

Nobody is standing over the fire. There is no hooded figure, no warden, no keeper, no tall silent thing presiding over the pit, and the reason that figure feels so correct to you is that you have been shown it your entire life. It is Dante, it is Doré, it is every album cover and every movie poster. It is not in the book. Hell was "prepared for the devil and his angels," which means the devil is not the landlord in that place, he is inventory. He gets bound with a chain, and shut up, and sealed, and later cast in himself. And when a man does show up in Revelation holding authority over that door, he is not hooded and he is not silent. "I am he that liveth, and was dead; and, behold, I am alive for evermore, Amen; and have the keys of hell and of death." Christ has the keys. Not the thing in the cloak.

And the heart burning on the altar is not in there either, though it is the most beautiful shot in the clip. An altar is where an offering is made. It is a place of exchange, where something burns and something else gets covered, and there is no such transaction anywhere in hell. "There remaineth no more sacrifice for sins." That is the whole horror of the address. Hell is not where the offering happens. Hell is where the offering is over.

So the machine gave us a monster and an altar, which are the two things we find easiest to look at, and it did that because we are the ones who taught it. A monster means somebody else is running the place. An altar means there is still a transaction available. Both are comfortable. Neither is in the text.

Now here is what it could not render at all, because nothing in its training set has ever tried.

The only man in scripture who speaks from inside that place is not screaming. He is talking. He is awake, he can see across, he recognizes a beggar he used to step over, he remembers his own father's house, and he can still count. Five brothers. He argues theology with Abraham and he loses the argument. "If they hear not Moses and the prophets, neither will they be persuaded, though one rose from the dead."

That is the part no clip is ever going to show you, because it is not visual and it is not loud. The intellect intact. The memory working. A man who can still reason perfectly well about what he would need to have done differently, and can no longer do it, and knows exactly who is upstairs listening.

Everything you have been shown about that place has been an image, which is why a machine trained on images could produce your version of it in seventeen seconds. If your hell came out of pictures, a picture generator can rebuild it. If it came out of the book, it cannot, because the book keeps handing you conversation and geography instead of monsters, and it keeps moving the address. Hell is not even the last stop. "Death and hell were cast into the lake of fire." The holding cell gets thrown into the sentence.

None of that requires a subscription to know. It is sitting in Luke and Mark and Revelation right now, in the book on your shelf, and any man who tells you the real information is behind his paywall is selling you a chart.

If you want the whole geography in one place, we built it. THE MAP OF THE DEAD is a dispensational atlas of death, paradise, hell, and final judgment, assembled straight out of the King James text and laid out to be printed, taught, and kept. Every location traced verse by verse so you can check the whole thing against your own Bible. Seventeen dollars, one payment, nothing to cancel.

https://deadhidden.org/store/map-of-the-dead

Check every reference above against your own Bible before you take a word of it from us. That is the entire point.

The clip will keep moving. There will be another one next week, better lit, better rendered, and the hooded figure will be in that one too, because that is what we keep feeding it.

The question is not whether the machine got hell wrong.

The question is where you got yours.

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