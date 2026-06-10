Genesis 5 is the chapter you skip.

The begats. The lifespans. Wallpaper.

Read it slower.

One man in that list dies at 777 years old.

His son builds the ark.

“And all the days of Lamech were seven hundred seventy and seven years: and he died.” Genesis 5:31

Lamech. Noah's father.

Now do the math the chapter hands you.

Lamech was 182 when Noah was born. Genesis 5:28.

Noah was 600 when the flood came. Genesis 7:6.

182 plus 600 is 782.

Lamech died at 777.

Five years short.

He named his boy “comfort” and prophesied over him. Genesis 5:29.

Then he missed the door by five years.

And he is not the only one.