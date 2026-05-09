The feed is loud today.

A file drops.

A clip loops.

An object bends across the sky.

One man calls it a craft. Another calls it a camera iris. Another calls it an Ophanim. Another runs to Enoch before he has finished Genesis.

Everybody is looking at the sky.

That is the trick.

The file is late. The footage is late. The disclosure is late.

Genesis opened this category before the flood.

The government is catching up to a book most pastors skipped.

Open the chapter.

And it came to pass, when men began to multiply on the face of the earth, and daughters were born unto them, That the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose.

— Genesis 6:1-2

The story does not begin in the sky.

It begins with daughters being born.

There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.

— Genesis 6:4

Stop.

Let it sit.

Some mothers bore sons.

Some mothers bore giants.

This was never only an angel story.

It was a womb story.

Satan heard Genesis 3:15.

He heard which seed mattered.

He heard which line would carry a man with no fall in his blood.

So the line became the target.

The womb became the battlefield.

That is the war Mother’s Day does not advertise.

Hand her a rose. Take her to brunch. Let the kids read the card.

Good.

Honor her.

The fifth commandment is not a Hallmark line.

But the chapter behind the chapter is still open.

Daniel said it plain:

And whereas thou sawest iron mixed with miry clay, they shall mingle themselves with the seed of men: but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron is not mixed with clay.

— Daniel 2:43

Revelation says it again at the other end of the book:

And when the dragon saw that he was cast unto the earth, he persecuted the woman which brought forth the man child.>

— Revelation 12:13

Same war.

Different page.

So when the feed argues whether the new clip is craft, Iris, Ophanim, or a demon, the real story is older than the clip.

Older than the Pentagon.

Older than the flood.

It begins when daughters are born.

Hear me on this.

Do not run to Enoch.

Jude can cite a phrase without making 1 Enoch your Bible.

The Bible gives you enough warning to survive a Sunday news cycle without 1 Enoch strapped to your chest.

Do not let YouTube be your seminary.

Do not let the feed be your prophet.

Read Genesis first.

Here is why the feed is loud right now.

The pastor skipped the strange chapter.

The seminary trained men to laugh at Genesis 6 or flatten it into Sethite-line theory and move on.

So the chapter sat closed in a thousand churches.

The internet noticed.

When the church will not name the categories, the feed will.

Badly.

Loudly.

With apocrypha and panic.

But as the days of Noe were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.

— Matthew 24:37

That is not a metaphor.

That is a timetable.

The seed war did not end at Genesis 6.

It ran through Sodom.

Egypt.

Canaan and Anak.

It ran to Bethlehem when one king tried to kill one toddler to stop one line.

It ran to a hill outside the gate where the seed of the woman bled out.

Then he stood up.

The seed war ends at an empty tomb.

Calvary closed the line.

He has already lost the man child.

So today, on Mother’s Day weekend, the strongest thing a man can hand a woman is not a rose.

It is the chapter behind the chapter.

The one her pastor skipped.

The one the feed is butchering.

Read it to her.

Share

THE STRONG DELUSION

Some women cannot hold a rose today.

Their child is not in the room.

Their mother never came back.

The relationship is severed. The chair is empty. The holiday smiles at them as if nothing had happened.

Genesis does not flinch from grief.

Neither does THE STRONG DELUSION.

It opens the doors to the passages most churches skipped. No apocrypha as Scripture. No panic.

Just the categories your family needs before the next clip hits the feed.

Mother’s Day weekend only: pay what you want. $9 suggested.

Get it here:

===

The next clip is already loading.

The next file is already drafted.

The next preacher will either name the categories or duck them.

THE STRONG DELUSION names them.

Aliens. Giants. Fallen angels. Devils. Disclosure. The last days.

Not from Enoch.

Not from panic channels.

From the Bible.

Mother’s Day weekend only: pay what you want. $9 suggested.

Get the field file before the feed starts, catechizing your house

===

Read this chapter to the woman in your house tonight.

Then read it to your sons.

The womb is still the battlefield.

The seed is still the target.

THE STRONG DELUSION is the field file for the men holding the line.

Mother’s Day weekend only: pay what you want. $9 suggested.

Open the file:

https://deadhidden.org/store/the-strong-delusion