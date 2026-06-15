Most Christians do not need a new Bible.
They need to stop being afraid of the one already in the house.
Not the notes.
Not the sermon version.
Not the scholar standing over your shoulder.
The plain text, in plain order, read like God meant ordinary believers to read it.
That is where the strong delusion starts losing its grip.
Start here:
If you want the darker first step, read this next:
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.