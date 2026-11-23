Five and a half hours from now, at 12:00 AM Central, the Sunday Pre-Thanksgiving Table Window closes automatically and The Biblical Man Vault flips back to $365.

I am keeping this short because it is Sunday night and your family has a full week ahead.

First, straight talk: if $23.68 turkeys, $3.82 gas, and $800 holiday flights have your budget pinned to the wall this week, do not put Bible guides on a credit card. Grab your paper Bible, open Psalm 100 at the supper table, and keep your money.

If your household can spare $37 or $67 tonight and you are done keeping your study library locked behind Apple iCloud, Google Drive, or Amazon Kindle logins after the Microsoft, FAA, and Chase outages this week, this is the last call before midnight.

Real readers left these exact words on deadhidden.org after opening one guide:

James H. wrote that it “helped me to rethink how we monitor our daughters device usage.”

CD Arnold wrote that “this just opened my eyes and heart.”

A widow of 57 years found plain grace on the page without ten pages of seminary commentary standing in the way.

Until midnight Central tonight, all 83+ printable PDFs land straight on your own drive forever with zero subscriptions, including:

Familiar Spirits: 55 pages walking line by line through King Saul at En-dor and all 17 biblical passages most study notes skip.

The Strong Delusion: Og of Bashan, Daniel 10 principalities, and what Scripture actually says happens behind earthly headlines.

The Biblical Man and Woman Field Manuals: plain chapter-and-verse household order written for real kitchens and marriages, not seminar rooms.

The Thanksgiving Marriage Vault and Confusing Things in the Bible: ready-to-print guides you can set on the table before Thursday dinner.

https://deadhidden.org/store/the-vault

Pay what your house can carry ($37 floor, $67 suggested, $100+ for partner households). Already own The Vault? Ignore this note and enjoy your Sunday night.

No extensions after midnight Central.

P.S. At 12:00 AM Central tonight the page flips straight back to $365 automatically. If you want all 83+ offline PDFs on your own hard drive before Thanksgiving week starts, grab your copy here before midnight: https://deadhidden.org/store/the-vault