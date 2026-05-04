Dead Hidden

Dead Hidden

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Inogame's avatar
Inogame
28m

I made that mistake, I knew better but I let fear drive me to run away. Worse, I then ran away from the Church afraid of the mistake I made. I thought I could not be redeemed. I still don't know, but I am no longer running.

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Heir of Cromwell's avatar
Heir of Cromwell
16m

Very impactful. Thank you!

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