I’ll make you a deal.

I’ve got the next piece finished.

They Didn’t All Drown.

Normally, I would publish it, let the comments fight it out, and move on.

I’m going to do this one differently.

My grandson Blake came into this world too early and too small. He spent the first year of his life doing what grown men claim they would do if tested.

Fighting.

This month, he came off oxygen.

Almost a year old. Sixteen pounds. Still here.

Out of that little boy’s first year, we built FaithWall.

Not another Christian idea.

A wall.

A way to put Scripture back in front of families before the phone gets the first word. A place for fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters to see the Bible before the feed starts preaching to them.

So here’s the trade.

Help FaithWall, and I’ll put the new piece in your hands.

They Didn’t All Drown is about the giants your Bible still names after the Flood.

The church got quiet. The internet got loud. Then everyone handed Christians the Book of Enoch as if the Bible had no mouth.

It does.

Genesis 6. Numbers 13. Joshua.

The second incursion. The bloodline nobody wanted to teach. The part they left sitting in plain sight.

That’s the piece.

Not a paywall.

A handshake.

Put something toward the thing a premie baby’s first year built, and I’ll hand you the work.

$10 keeps the lights on. $25 helps carry the week. Whatever you can do goes toward FaithWall and what comes after Blake.

→ https://buy.stripe.com/3cI3cw7F6b4ReeAdoacMM2j

And if you just want the writing, free, no strings — subscribe and it’s yours too: deadhidden.substack.com

No guilt. No machine. Just a trade.

Deal?

→ Give: https://buy.stripe.com/3cI3cw7F6b4ReeAdoacMM2j

P.S. If you cannot give this week, do not perform shame for me. Subscribe, read it, and pray for Blake. That counts too.

— Adam