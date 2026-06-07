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ViaVeritasVita
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Blake. Born too early to experience all of the richness that his mother's womb was providing him. The baby whom I have prayed for, each day, since his birth. July of 2025? The baby whose grandmother, on my recent inquiry, replied that asking for him to "pass" his test of breathing without oxygen was a desideratum. And the baby whom, also, I have offered, in prayer, as example of all, ALL of those babies now-- in these last 5 years-- born "too early".

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