The Gadarene Demoniacs. Léonard Gaultier, engraving, c. 1576–1580. National Gallery of Art.

In 1974, America stood in line to watch a possessed girl and a dying priest.

The Exorcist filled theaters for months.

The story they paid to see was a remake. The original runs twenty verses, and it reads less like a ghost story and more like a case file.

Read the report again.

“Who had his dwelling among the tombs; and no man could bind him, no, not with chains:”

Mark is not writing mood. He is writing marks. Where the man lived. What he broke. What he could not be made to do.

“And always, night and day, he was in the mountains, and in the tombs, crying, and cutting himself with stones.”

Count what the text just handed you.

Tombs.

Broken chains.

Mountains.

Night crying.

Stones on skin.

Five findings in five verses. And the chapter is not done listing.

Because the marks do not stop at the obvious ones. The next two are the ones nobody preaches.

The man worshipped. And the spirits talked.

Paid readers: below, we walk the whole case file. Every mark the chapter lists. The verse where a demon confesses better theology than most pulpits. The name that answers in the plural. Why the spirits begged for pigs. The empty house that invites seven worse. And the short command that replaces every ritual Hollywood ever filmed.

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