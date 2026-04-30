You are not getting off the highway.

No off-grid homestead. No flip phone. No lone-wolf escape that does not still depend on the grid.

But you are passing exits.

The question is not whether you will exit.

The question is whether you will know your exit when you see it.

The Bible has a verse for the man who knows his exit.

“A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself: but the simple pass on, and are punished.” (Proverbs 22:3)

The prudent man does not stop the evil. He does not lecture it. He does not run for office to legislate it. He sees it coming. He hides himself.

The simple pass on.

That is the entire framework.

The technology you and I are watching unfold has no off switch. There is no committee that is going to vote it back into the box. There is no congress that is going to repeal it. There is no synod that is going to anathematize it out of existence. The horse is out of the barn and the barn is on fire and the firemen are uploading their family photos to the cloud.

You are on the highway whether you wanted to be or not.

The man who pretends he is not on the highway is the simple man in Proverbs.

The prudent man knows there is an exit ahead with his name on it.

Here is the part most preachers will not say from a stage.

Your off-ramp is not your brother’s off-ramp.

The Holy Spirit is not running a uniform. He is not handing every believer the same list of acceptable use cases.

“One man esteemeth one day above another: another esteemeth every day alike. Let every man be fully persuaded in his own mind.” (Romans 14:5) “Howbeit there is not in every man that knowledge: for some with conscience of the idol unto this hour eat it as a thing offered unto an idol; and their conscience being weak is defiled.” (1 Corinthians 8:7)

Paul writes those verses about meat. The principle outlives the meat.

There is a brother in your church whose conscience can handle a search engine that learns him. There is another brother whose conscience cannot. Both can be in the Spirit. Both can be reading the same Bible. Both can be praying for the same wife.

If your exit is at mile 55 and his is at mile 310, you are not the watchman.

You are the brother.

Five years ago, a church split over a piece of cloth.

Godly men, who loved Jesus, who feared the LORD, who walked the same aisle and washed their feet under the same water, ended up shouting at each other about masks and pews and shots. The enemy got rich on that war. We helped him do it.

The next split will not be over a piece of cloth.

It will be over a vessel that talks back.

Some Christians will let it run their schedule. Some will let it tutor their children. Some will let it write their sermons. Some will throw the phone in the river the day they realize what is in the black box.

Two godly men. Two different convictions. Both in the Spirit. Same Bible. Same Christ. Different exit numbers.

The man who can hold that paradox without breaking will be useful in the next decade.

The man who cannot will become a Pharisee or a heretic, and the line between them will be invisible to him.

But hear me before you close this email.

The off-ramps are not infinite.

There are non-negotiables. There are red lines drawn by the LORD himself, and the man who crosses them does not get a personality-test exemption.

“And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.” (Ephesians 5:11)

If the box is teaching your daughter that there is more than one way to be saved, that is not your conscience. That is your apostasy.

If the box is replacing the prayer closet, that is not your conscience. That is your idolatry.

If the box is your priest, your confessor, your witness, your mentor, and your friend, you are not on the highway anymore. You are in the temple.

Different off-ramps, yes.

Same King.

White-knuckle the King. Give grace on the off-ramp.

If you have started to feel the hand of the LORD pulling you toward a line you cannot quite see yet, 5 Deceptions names five of the lies the modern church has stopped reproving. The first one is the lie I almost did not see in time.

Three honest questions before you close this email.

Have you noticed your phone knows what to suggest before you ask?

Have you noticed your conversations with the box are getting longer than your conversations with the LORD?

Have you noticed that the version of you the box predicts has begun to look more obedient to it than to him?

You already know the answers.

The exit is not loud. It is a green sign on the right side of the highway.

You do not lose the exit by hating it.

You lose it by missing it.

Some Christians will not exit until 666.

Some will not exit at all.

Most are not bad men. They are simple men. The simple pass on. The prudent foresees and hides himself.

You are not asked to be smarter than the LORD.

You are asked to be more obedient than yesterday.

Essential Arsenal is in the store. Ten weapons for the believer who has just realized the highway has off-ramps and most of them go the wrong direction. Marriage. Bible study. Headship. Spiritual warfare. Parenting. The full kit, ranked, no dead weight.

There is a green sign on your right.

It has a number on it.

You will not stop the highway.

You will not unbuild the box.

You will not legislate the vessel.

You will read your sign.

You will take your exit.

Or you will pass it.

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P.S. The man who knows his exit is not the man with the loudest podcast. He is the man who reads his Bible at four in the morning and asks the LORD plain questions. The Word is the sign. The Spirit is the exit number. Read both.