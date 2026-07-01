Guys, I just wanted to drop in and say thank you.

To every reader, subscriber, everybody who has ever sent a kind word or a prayer my way, I really appreciate you more than I can put into words.

If you have ever gotten something out of what I write, that is already more than I hoped for when I started.

Some of you have asked how you can support the work. If you ever want to, here is a one-time link. No pressure, no expectation. Only if it is on your heart.

Support one time

And if you never do, we are still good. I mean that.

Thank you for being here.

Share