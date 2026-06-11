Yesterday I told you God said to count.

Most people stopped at 666.

They should have kept counting.

Because the beast is not the only one with a number.

Jesus has one too.

Here is how it works. Greek has no separate digits. Neither does Hebrew. Letters are numbers. Every letter carries a value. Every word in your Bible is also a sum.

That is not a theory. That is the alphabet.

So when John wrote "count the number of the beast," his readers did not reach for a calculator. They reached for the name.

Now take the name above every name.

Jesus. In the Greek of the New Testament: Iēsous.

10. 8. 200. 70. 400. 200.

Add it up.

888.

Stop and look at that.

Man's number is six. Created on the sixth day. Falls short of seven, the number God stamps on completion. Seven days. Seven spirits. Seven churches. Seven seals.

666 is man falling short. Three times over. Short. Short. Short.

888 goes the other way. Past completion. Through it. Out the other side.

Eight is the number of new beginning. Watch it move through the text.

Eight souls step off the ark into a washed world. "Wherein few, that is, eight souls were saved by water" (1 Peter 3:20).

Circumcision, the cutting of the old flesh, lands on day eight. "And he that is eight days old shall be circumcised among you" (Genesis 17:12).

Jesse stands seven sons in front of Samuel. God refuses every one. The eighth son is out with the sheep. His name is David.

And the resurrection. The Lord rises "upon the first day of the week" (Luke 24:1). The day after the seventh. Count it straight through and it is the eighth day. The week ended. He did not.

The old teachers tracked this for centuries. Bullinger filled a whole book with it. They were not playing carnival math. They followed one rule: find where a number first appears, and watch what it attaches to.

Try it with thirteen.

"Twelve years they served Chedorlaomer, and in the thirteenth year they rebelled" (Genesis 14:4).

First time thirteen appears in your Bible. Rebellion. It never shakes that off.

Your grandmother was afraid of the number thirteen and could not tell you why. The Bible could.

But the Bible got there first.

Below the line: where 11:11 actually comes from. The verse God spoke over astrology the night Babylon fell. And why the stargazers found the manger before the priests did.

UNLOCK THE OTHER NUMBER