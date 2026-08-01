On Monday, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced that a piece of fired clay had been cleaned and photographed, and that it was the first object of its kind ever found in this country.

It is a mold, seven and a half centimeters tall and six across, and you press wet clay into it until a face comes out.

The face is a woman’s. The features are sharp, and the hair is worked into elaborate curls, and it was cut by somebody who knew what he was doing. The mold was found in the Kishle compound, an Ottoman prison that sits beside the Tower of David in the Old City of Jerusalem, during work ahead of a new museum wing. Tamar Gonen, a ceramics conservation specialist with the IAA, cleaned it. Sviatoslav Klindukhov pressed a fresh cast and brought back a face that no one had looked at in about twenty-six centuries.

It dates to the First Temple period. The IAA places it most likely in the eighth century before Christ, in the reign of Uzziah, king of Judah.

Here is why the mold matters more than another shelf of broken pottery.

Archaeologists have pulled hundreds of these little female figurines out of Judean dirt for a hundred years. They turn up in houses, under floors, and in ordinary fill, but nobody had ever recovered the tool that made them. A mold is a workshop, and a workshop means the figurines were being manufactured inside Jerusalem, in quantity, by people who lived there and sold to their neighbors.

That is the finding. Hold onto it, because in about a week you are going to hear it described as something else.

What the record actually says

I want to be exact about what this object establishes, because the difference is the whole point.

The mold is verified. It exists, it has a catalog record, it was excavated by a named team, and you can go read the announcement yourself.

What the figurines meant is a different column entirely.

Amit Re’em of the IAA gave his reading: “Most likely, they served as private idols — perhaps the fertility goddess Asherah — or household amulets intended to bring blessing, protection or fertility, similar in purpose to a Hamsa symbol.” Notice the words he chose. A man who says most likely and perhaps is telling you exactly where the edge of his evidence sits, and that is what an honest scholar sounds like when the ground runs out.

Debbi Ben-Ami, the IAA’s Iron Age curator, said the meaning and function of these figurines are still not fully understood and remain the subject of scholarly debate. They do not know whether these were handled mostly by the women of a house or by the whole household together.

So the honest version reads like this. A workshop in Jerusalem was pressing out clay faces of a woman. Judeans kept them in their homes. What exactly they believed those faces did for them is argued, and the men doing the arguing say so out loud.

Give it seven days and somebody with a ring light will tell you archaeologists have proved that Israel worshipped a goddess and that your Bible covered it up.

He will have taken a scholar’s perhaps and printed it as a verdict. That is a man laundering a hedge into a headline, and he is counting on you never opening the source he is standing on.

The Bible got there first, and it was worse

Here is what should stop you.

You do not need the mold to know Judah had idols in the house. The Book says it plainly, and it says it about people’s kitchens.

Jeremiah stood in Jerusalem and described the operation as a family business:

“The children gather wood, and the fathers kindle the fire, and the women knead their dough, to make cakes to the queen of heaven, and to pour out drink offerings unto other gods, that they may provoke me to anger.” (Jeremiah 7:18)

Nobody in that verse is standing off to the side. The children are working, the father is working, the mother is working, and every person under that roof has a job in the operation. It is a household assembly line running smooth on a weekday afternoon.

God’s Book hands you that indictment in a single sentence, and it names the whole family before any archaeologist ever picked up a trowel.

And it gets sharper. Years later, in Egypt, the women of Judah answered Jeremiah to his face. They were not ashamed and they were not hiding, and they made a point of naming the men:

“And when we burned incense to the queen of heaven, and poured out drink offerings unto her, did we make her cakes to worship her, and pour out drink offerings unto her, without our men?” (Jeremiah 44:19)

Without our men. Their whole argument was that the guilt did not belong to the women alone, because the husbands knew about it and the husbands approved of it.

Now set the dates side by side. The IAA puts the mold most likely in the eighth century, in Uzziah’s day. Jeremiah preached better than a hundred years after that. Which means this household industry was already running in Jerusalem generations before the prophet stood up and named it, and it was still running when Nebuchadnezzar came.

The artifact does not embarrass the Bible. It arrives late to a scene the Bible described in detail.

The part that reaches your house

I keep thinking about the mold itself rather than the figurines.

A mold is a decision to repeat something. A carved idol is one man’s sin. A mold is a system for making that sin available to every household on the street, at volume, cheap, forever. Somebody in Jerusalem looked at the demand and tooled up for it.

Isaiah watched a man do the small version of this and wrote it down. The man burns part of a log for his fire, cooks his dinner over it, and then takes what is left:

“And the residue thereof he maketh a god, even his graven image: he falleth down unto it, and worshippeth it, and prayeth unto it, and saith, Deliver me; for thou art my god.” (Isaiah 44:17)

He manufactured it, and then he asked it to save him.

The commandment left no room to work with. “Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image” (Exodus 20:4). The word God chose was make, which means He went after the workshop and not just the shelf, because He knew what men do with a sin once it becomes cheap and easy to produce.

So ask the question at your own address. What has your household tooled up to produce at volume? What is running so smooth in your house that the children already know their part in it without being told, the way those children knew to go gather the wood?

That is the sermon in the clay. Not that Israel had idols. You knew that. It is that idolatry in Judah was never an exotic ritual in a temple somewhere. It was a family workflow, in an ordinary kitchen, with the kids helping.

Before somebody tells you what this proves

This artifact is going to get used. Some of the men using it will be careful, and most will not.

So keep the three columns straight, because they will not stay straight on their own.

Verified history is the mold. An object, a place, a catalog number, a named excavation.

Attributed interpretation is Asherah, fertility, protection, amulet, toy. Somebody’s argument about what the object meant. It may be a good argument. It still belongs to the man making it, and his name goes on it.

Doctrinal confession is what Scripture teaches about idolatry, and no trowel is ever going to dig that up or bury it.

A man who blends those three columns can prove anything he wants to prove, and he can do it while sounding like the only honest person in the room.

Open the Bible. Check the record. Keep what survives.

I finished the guide this week. Where the Bible Came From is fifty-nine pages on where the Book actually came from and how to test what men say about it. Canon, manuscripts, the Dead Sea Scrolls, the King James Bible, and what to do when a confident speaker turns a real historical question into a plot he cannot document. Pay what you want, nine dollars minimum.

Read the guide-https://deadhidden.org/where-the-bible-came-from

Or take the cards for free. Ten printable claim-check cards and one claim ledger, out of the back of the guide. The question to ask, the record to check, and the thing you must not say. The mold above is exactly the kind of story they are built for.

Send me the cards — https://deadhidden.org/where-the-bible-came-from#claim-cards

Share