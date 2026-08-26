A man does not drink because whiskey is strong.

He drinks because something in his life is unbearable, and whiskey works.

Sit with that before you argue with it.

Ask what the substance does, and it will tell you what the man is carrying. The painkiller man is carrying pain. The meth man is carrying a load no back was built for. The cocaine man is carrying shame and renting confidence by the evening. The benzo man is carrying fear that never got treated. The bottle carries whatever you hand it.

The drug is not the problem. The drug is the solution to a problem. Until you find the problem, you are not fighting addiction. You are fighting a painkiller.

They proved it by accident in Vietnam. Soldiers used heroin by the crate over there. Then they came home, and almost all of them stopped. The drug did not change. The war ended. The cage changed.

Now here is the part that should make you angry.

If addiction is a chemical hijacking, the fix is a product. A pill. A program. A bed with a weekly rate. Whole industries stand on that frame. The prison needs the criminal. The pharmacy needs the patient. The clinic needs the revolving door. A man who finds out what he is running from is a man who stops paying.

So they will treat the drug forever. They will never treat the man. Treating the man is a funeral for the business.

And watch which escapes they treat. The poor man’s escape is a crime. The rich man’s escape is a prescription. Same running. Different zip code. One gets a cell. One gets a follow-up appointment.

The Book has been saying the quiet part for three thousand years.

The prodigal did not start with riotous living. He started by leaving. The spending was a symptom of the running. Every sermon on that boy preaches the pig pen. The pig pen is not the point. The far country is the point. He was gone before he spent a dime.

Esau did not sell his birthright because soup is powerful. He sold it because he was empty and the soup was there. The soup was never the issue.

Wine is a mocker. But the mocking starts in a man already bleeding.

So what is the man running from?

Name it, and it starts losing its grip. The same four riders sit behind almost every escape. Pain. Shame. Fear. And the quiet one, no purpose. A man with a calling is hard to addict. A man with no reason to get up will find a reason to check out. Where there is no vision, the people perish. That was never about church attendance.