I’d like to introduce you to FaithWall.

A Bible-first phone guard for Christian homes.

Your phone is not neutral.

It is training your house.

It trains your eyes.

It trains your habits.

It trains your children.

It teaches everybody in the room that the glowing rectangle gets the first word.

FaithWall is being built to change that.

The idea is simple:

Pick the apps.

Raise the wall.

Bible first.

Then unlock.

No lectures.

No guilt.

No fake “digital wellness” garbage.

Just Scripture standing between your household and the scroll.

I’m building this because Christian parents are tired of fighting a billion-dollar machine with willpower and screen-time speeches.

The apps are not confused.

They know what they are doing.

They are built to pull.

Built to reward.

Built to train.

So FaithWall gives your house a different pattern.

Before the app opens, Scripture gets the first word.

Not because an app can disciple your family.

It can’t.

But a wall can slow the flesh down long enough for truth to speak.

That matters.

Especially in a home where the phone has been winning by default.

FaithWall is early.

I’m building it in public.

The mission is clear:

Bible first.

Then unlock.

If you want to follow it, support it, or get on the early list, the link is below.

faithwall.deadhidden.org

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