This testimony includes a brief account of abuse in a mental health institution.

I was not raised Christian. I was raised to be a good American.

God was mentioned from time to time, but He was more like the ultimate judge than a Father. As a child, I pictured Him as a kind of Santa Claus with a courtroom: He watched what you did, kept a record, and when you died, your good works were weighed against your bad ones.

That kind of god could measure me, but he could not know me.

I was drawn to the occult when I was young. I read old books about witchcraft and anything I could find about the paranormal. I was not searching for doctrine. I was searching for something that would make me feel different—something that would make me special.

Growing up in a military family meant moving constantly. There were no lifelong friends waiting down the street and no place that felt completely mine. I became a loner. I lived in my head, in video games, and in fantasy.

The movie The NeverEnding Story captured that ache for me. I did not just want to watch Falkor fly. I wanted to ride him. I wanted to be taken out of the ordinary world and become somebody set apart.

Then, when I was eleven, my mother accepted Christ.

She described feeling lighter. New. Something had changed in her, and I could see that she believed it was real. That caught my attention because I was always searching for a special feeling or ability. I wanted what she had, even though I did not understand what it was.

So I responded. I was in.

But I did not yet understand my sin, grace, or what Christ had done for me. I was still chasing the feeling of being special.

My teenage years made the loneliness worse. We were living in the mountains of North Carolina, where many families had been rooted for generations. They had land, relatives, history, and a sense that the mountain belonged to them and they belonged to it.

We did not.

I was an outsider again, and eventually my anger and isolation turned destructive. I set a fire at my school. Faced with juvenile detention or a mental health institution, I chose the institution.

Before I went in, my father and I bought some comic books together. I had heard about a new graphic novel and wanted to be part of the conversation around it. Those comics were one of the last pieces of normal life I carried through the doors with me.

They were immediately confiscated because they contained a depiction of suicide.

That hurt deeply. My dad and I had chosen them together. They were a connection to him, and then they were gone.

The only thing left in my room was a Bible.

I do not remember the translation. I only remember that it was there. I tried to read it on the first night, but grief and anxiety swallowed every word. I was scared. I lay on that bed, trapped in my own thoughts, until exhaustion finally took me.

During my time in that institution, I was sexually abused. People there also tried to turn me against my parents. I left carrying things I did not know how to name, much less heal.

Afterward, I attended a Catholic school run by nuns. Once again, I found myself around strong, unusual women who seemed to possess something I did not. The stories of the saints—the sacrifice, discipline, and courage—drew me in. But even there, surrounded by religion, I still felt alone.

When I was around fifteen, I ended up in a small Christian school in the mountains. That was where I first encountered biblical Christianity and grace.

If you are trying to meet the God of Scripture for yourself—not merely the version of Him handed to you—start with The Buried Bible. It is a free, 36-page guide that puts 100 familiar KJV passages back in their actual context. Pay what you want—even $0—and check every claim against your own open Bible.

Download The Buried Bible free →

I made good friends. I met young men who loved Jesus Christ and spoke about Him as though He had actually done something for them. He was not a distant judge, an idea, or a character in someone else’s story. They knew Him as Savior.

I rode that wave through graduation. At eighteen, I believed I was called to preach and serve Christ.

But I was still lonely.

It was not until I was married and we had our first child that I began to understand what had been happening all along.

Jesus had been leading me.

He was my Shepherd.

The years passed, and when I looked backward, I began to see His hand in places I had once called accidents, detours, or empty rooms. I could not always see Him while I was inside the moment. But from a distance, I could see that I had never been outside His sight.

Earlier this year, I was walking on a treadmill at the gym when a memory from the institution came back with sudden force. For a moment, I was not in the gym anymore. I was back there.

I felt cut off. A deep sadness settled over me. The old loneliness returned, and it told me the same thing it had told that frightened boy on his first night:

You are alone.

Later that day, the truth came.

Even when I was lying on that bed, I was not alone.

Christ was there.

He was not indifferent to what happened. He was not absent from the room. The Shepherd had not lost sight of me simply because I could not see Him.

I had spent years remembering that child as discarded—one of the least. But Christ does not speak of the least as people beneath His notice. He identifies Himself with them:

“Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” —Matthew 25:40

What happened to that boy was not invisible to Christ.

“The LORD is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart.” —Psalm 34:18

I had spent my childhood wanting to be special. I searched for it in fantasy, the occult, secret knowledge, and the approval of people who seemed to belong somewhere.

The gospel gave me something better.

Not a special power, but a Savior.

Not an escape from reality, but a Shepherd who would walk with me through it.

Not a fantasy in which I could fly above the pain, but a promise that I would never walk through the valley alone.

My testimony is not that I searched until I finally found Jesus Christ.

It is that Jesus Christ was leading me long before I understood where He was taking me. When I wandered, He did not lose the trail. When I mistook Him for a judge with a ledger, He remained the Good Shepherd. When I chased darkness because it made me feel special, He did not surrender me to it. When I lay frightened in a room with nothing but a Bible I could not bring myself to read, He was still there.

“I will fear no evil: for thou art with me.” —Psalm 23:4

I was not alone in that room.

I am not alone now.

And if you belong to the Shepherd, neither are you.

When the room feels heavy and you do not know what to pray

I wrote The Prayer Reset for the nights when fear is loud and the words will not come. It gives you ten short, Scripture-grounded prayers to help you turn toward Christ again instead of staying trapped inside your own head.

Get The Prayer Reset for $10 →