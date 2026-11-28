Put your headphones on and hit play above. Ten minutes from the high desert on what actually walked out onto this feed at 6:30 last night, and why a two-thousand-year-old sentence in the back of your Bible suddenly sounds like tonight's news.

If you opened last night's Dead Hidden email, you saw why I pulled the post down off the site this morning. Halfway through a piece on King Saul at Endor, an AI tool broke character and spoke in first person as a familiar spirit sitting in your pocket, and an unfinished test draft with a Cash App link went out before I caught it. Nobody hacked Dead Hidden. I let a machine touch something that belongs in human hands, and I am owning it plain.

Before anything else, do me one quick favor. Hit reply to this email and send one word: HERE. I read the replies myself, and it tells me who is actually seeing these in Primary instead of Promotions.

Passages Read in Tonight's Broadcast (KJV)

Psalm 115:4-7 and Habakkuk 2:19: for six thousand years, every idol built by human hands was mute, with no breath at all in the midst of it.

Revelation 13:15: the shift that changes history, where power is given to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak.

Ephesians 2:2 and 1 Samuel 28:13-15: the prince of the power of the air, and why a king who knew better crept into Endor when heaven felt quiet.

Amos 8:11: the famine of hearing the words of the LORD, and why real Bible studies belong offline in your own hands.

Keep the Whole Archive Offline (Closes Sunday at Midnight Central)

That is the whole reason I built the offline Archive Vault: 83 plain Bible studies saved as PDFs on your own phone, laptop, or printed on your kitchen table, with no login, no signal needed, and no algorithm sitting in the middle.

Through Sunday, November 29 at 11:59 PM Central, I combined the complete 83-document Archive Vault (normally $365, or $1,835 individually) with 12 months of Dead Hidden Paid ($96 a year) for $79 once. That covers 26 studies on Bible Study and Doctrine, 18 on Manhood and Discipleship, 14 on Womanhood and Home, 11 on Spiritual Warfare and Freedom, 7 on Marriage and Headship, and 7 on Parenting and Legacy.

One payment through Stripe. Zero auto-renew and no card kept on file for next year. Your Vault PDFs arrive on screen and by email in about 60 seconds, and I activate your 12 months of Dead Hidden Paid by hand within 24 hours. Already own the Vault? There is a $49 one-time option on the same page for the 12 months of Dead Hidden Paid by itself. All sales are final, and delivery is guaranteed.

If you do not need it right now, keep your money and just reply HERE so I know you got this. If you want the offline shelf and the paid year before checkout closes Sunday at 11:59 PM Central, everything sits on one clean page: deadhidden.org/black-friday

Audio note: Tonight's broadcast is narrated with Dead Hidden's Late Night Host AI voice, written and produced for Dead Hidden. Theme music: Midnight in the Desert.