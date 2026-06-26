This morning I told you about Tyndale. Strangled and burned for putting the book in plain words.

Now an update on my end.

The store is back.

Some of you know it went dark. It got hijacked months ago. Work I bled over, locked behind a screen I could not open. I let it sit because fighting for it felt like fighting fog.

I stopped letting it sit.

I got the account back. Then I tore it to the studs and rebuilt it. New shelf. One place. Every guide I keep pointing you to.

The verses that get twisted, laid open. The passages where people quit, walked through line by line. Plain words. No seminary. No fog. No priest between you and the page.

This is the help they once burned men for. And for the first time in months, all of it sits in one open place.

Walk the shelf: https://biblicalman.gumroad.com

Go look. Then send it to the one person who was told they were not qualified to read it.

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