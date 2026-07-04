Happy Fourth.

I get to wake up in your freedom, but sometimes I wonder why.

That was the first line in my head this morning.

Then it would not leave me alone.

My mind kept going back to my brother becoming a Marine like our grandfather before him. Fought in bloody war and came back broken and mostly forsaken by the country he bled and lost buddies for.

My grandfather fought in Iwo Jima and in Vietnam. My dad an Army Ranger, gone for random long stretches at a time.

All of this sacrifice for what?

I look at Minnesota, the state right next to me, and have friends telling me it is not safe no more. Feels like a literal mission field in Somalia. I see sodomy glorified and romanticized on tv shows. Couples more concerned with situationships and living a neo hippie lifestyle via cosplay.

Me and Christie went to see Pressure, and they have a scene of D-Day when thousands of nineteen and twenty year old men stormed that beach and were mowed down by 50 cals.

My grandpa would say of Iwo Jima, and of watching D-Day movies, they always forget that damn sand. Some said it was like running in a grain bin.

For what?

So your friend gets vaporized into pink mist?

Then somebody sent me that painting this morning.

Satan Watching the Sleep of Christ.

Sir Joseph Noel Paton painted it in 1874.

Christ is asleep in the wilderness and Satan is above Him with time on his hands.

That bothered me.

Not because it was loud.

Because it was quiet.

He is just there.

Waiting.

And when you go back to Matthew 4, the first thing Satan brings up is bread.

“And when the tempter came to him, he said, If thou be the Son of God, command that these stones be made bread.” (Matthew 4:3)

Bread.

That is how simple it was.

Not some giant horned cartoon thing first.

The body first.

Hunger. Need. Relief. The thought that obedience can wait until after you take care of yourself.

I think our country has forgotten what sacrifice is.

It is not always getting armed up and storming hell for the folks at home.

Most times it is getting up and reading your physical Bible when your flesh says just look at the phone. It is putting your boots on and going to a job where some of the guys annoy the heck out of you. It is a mom, a wife, putting her kids before her happiness. It is a family saying no.

I can go on.

It is the little things we have forgotten.

So yes, there is a pitch in here.

If Dead Hidden has helped you and you want to throw wood on the fire one time, the support link is here:

https://deadhidden.org/support

The Gumroad store is here too. The Fourth sale items are still there:

https://biblicalman.gumroad.com/

That is it.

Happy Fourth.

Do not trade the fire for bread.

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