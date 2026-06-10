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Tiny Notes from the Bible's avatar
Tiny Notes from the Bible
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Bible is truly a huge jigsaw Puzzle. There is always an answer to the question, a right clue to the puzzle. Wisdom is called as the fear of the Lord and understanding is called the knowledge of the Holy One. So those who fear the Lord and know the Lord can easily discern the number of the beast of who he is. Lord reveals the secrets to those who fear Him and know him. As for others they can keep guessing and making their own decisions.

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