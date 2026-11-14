The Sky Is Not Empty

Go to a window tonight and look up at the black between the stars. It is not empty. It never was.

A rancher checks his fence on the high desert after dark, and three lights come up over the ridge. They sit still, then one of them crosses the entire sky in a second and comes back, without a sound. When he reaches his truck, two hours are gone, and he never moved.

A mother says her family has had visitors for three years. They come as light down the hallway, beautiful and loving. They say they are her family from before. They say they made her. They tell her daughter the churches have it wrong, that a great change is coming to the earth, and that they have been chosen to help people stay calm when it comes.

A man was taken, years ago, alone. He was shown the earth from above and a disaster coming, and he was told the truth as they put it, that there is no God up there, only them, the ones who seeded us. He believed it. And from that night on, he has not been able to pray. He tries, and his throat closes.

Three thousand years ago a servant walked outside and saw that an army had surrounded the city in the night, and he panicked. The old prophet with him was not afraid. They that be with us, he said, are more than they that be with them. The servant looked and saw no one. So the prophet prayed one thing. Lord, open his eyes, that he may see. And the young man's eyes were opened, and the mountain was full of horses and chariots of fire. It had been full the whole time. He simply could not see it.

That is the thing about the sky. It is not empty. It is crowded. Some of what moves up there wants to be worshiped, and comes dressed as light, because the Bible says Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light, and the oldest lie there is has always sounded like love. Ye shall not surely die. Ye shall be as gods. Same voice, better lighting.

This is the second episode of the show. Open lines, and the calls nobody else will take seriously. We do not laugh. We take the call, and then we hold it up against the Book.

If you want to read along, the passages are Second Kings 6, Luke 21:25 through 26, Deuteronomy 4:19, Second Corinthians 11:14, Second Thessalonians 2:9, and Ephesians 6:12.

Press play. And the next clear night, go outside, look up, and ask Him to open your eyes. You are not looking at an empty ceiling.

The guides that keep this show on the air are at deadhidden.org.