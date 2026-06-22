Every week, the same message lands in my inbox, worded a hundred different ways. A man or woman tells me the work reached them. Named what was wrong in their house. Handed them the King James plain for the first time in their life. Then the last line, every time. “I can’t afford the guide right now. Things are tight. Maybe someday.”

Someday does not come for a man who is drowning today.

You were never a customer base to me. You are a remnant. The ones the polished church filed under too intense, too literal for a Sunday crowd that wanted to stay comfortable. God has always kept a number like you. “I have left me seven thousand in Israel, all the knees which have not bowed unto Baal.” You are the modern seven thousand, scattered across phones and back roads, and a lot of you are broke precisely because this narrow road cost you something.

So for three days, we are going to do something about it. We are going to cover each other.

The whole shelf, the seven and ten and fourteen-dollar study and warfare guides, is 30% off for the next 72 hours. Code ARSENAL30. It comes down Thursday, June 25 at 11:59pm CT and it does not come back.

That is the easy half. Here is the half that matters.

If money is genuinely tight right now, you do not pay. Reply to this post, tell me which guide you need, and it is yours. Free. No questions, no shame, no form proving how poor you are. A brother asked, a brother gets covered. That is the whole arrangement.

Which is where the rest of you come in. Every guide you buy this week is not a transaction. It is a sandbag on the wall. It keeps these doors open so that when the broke brother or sister replies, there is something here to hand them for nothing. You are not shopping. You are covering the person standing behind you who cannot.

“Bear ye one another’s burdens, and so fulfil the law of Christ.” Paul did not tack that on as a nice idea. He called it the law. The strong carry the weak, or the strong were never strong. Just comfortable.

The world has a word for the people who step in front of the one who cannot pay his own way. It calls him a sucker. Heaven calls him a brother.

Pick up a guide. Cover the person who can’t. And if you are that person this week, stop white-knuckling it alone and reply. Somebody already paid your way in.

→ deadhidden.org/store. 30% off through Thursday, June 25. Code ARSENAL30.

Adam

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