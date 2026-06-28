Reply “yes” if this reached you.

A few months ago, the store got hijacked.

Not “traffic was down.” Hijacked.

Products scattered. Links broke. Customers wrote because they could not find what they bought.

Christie and I had to learn web hosting, product pages, checkout, file delivery, the whole thing.

There was no team behind us. It was just us at the table trying to rebuild the shelf before another person got lost.

Then we got Gumroad back.

Then we fixed the Vault.

Then we rebuilt the shelf.

Then I made a smaller front door for the person who does not need the whole house yet.

The Plain Reader Starter Pack is for the one with a Bible on the table and guilt in the stomach.

You do not hate Scripture.

You just keep opening it and feeling like you walked into the middle of a room where everybody else already knows what is happening.

So I put the plain path together:

the manual,

the reading protocol,

the study guide,

the starter Scriptures.

One place. One door.

If you can see this, reply “yes” below.

And if the Book has been making you feel guilty instead of fed, start here while it is still at the launch-window price:

https://biblicalman.gumroad.com/l/pkawpf

The shelf is back.

Now I need to know if you are still here.

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