The story keeps showing up in feeds.

Pastors pulled aside. Government people in the room. A warning that a release is coming, and the pews need to be ready.

Whether it happened exactly as described or not, the shape of it is worth looking at.

Because the shape is old.

Genesis 11 already wrote this script.

“And they said, Go to, let us build us a city and a tower, whose top may reach unto heaven; and let us make us a name, lest we be scattered abroad upon the face of the whole earth.”

— Genesis 11:4

That was the first organized attempt to reach the heavens on man’s terms.

No altar.

No blood.

No repentance.

A construction project with a religious goal.

God came down, confused the language, and scattered them.

The tower fell.

The impulse did not.

Babel is not a story about bricks. It is a category. The category is men, gathered, building a gate to heaven without bowing first.

Every generation tries again with the materials it has.

Stone.

Steel.

Fiber optic.

Telescope.

Particle collider.

The next set of bricks will look like whatever the engineers of the moment can stack.

If a “disclosure” event comes — official, televised, men at podiums with seals behind them — the technology in the room is not the point.

The interpretation is the point.

Someone will stand up and tell the world what the heavens mean.

That is a religious act.

It has always been a religious act.

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This moment demands a discernment grid.

Non-human does not mean holy.

Advanced does not mean true.

Old does not mean trustworthy.

Whatever shows up — physical craft, holographic event, “contact” narrative, recovered body, a being that speaks — the Bible already gave the test.

It does not change because the costume is strange.

“Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie.”

— 2 Thessalonians 2:9-11

Pharaoh’s magicians had signs.

Signs do not vouch for a source.

Signs only prove that something has power.

The point of biblical discernment is never the spectacle.

It is the doctrine the spectacle is selling.

So you test it.

Test what it says about Christ.

Test what it says about repentance.

Test what it says about the cross, the blood, the resurrection, the judgment, the word of God.

Test what it wants from your worship.

“But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.”

— Galatians 1:8

Paul put the bar high on purpose.

An angel from heaven is not above review.

A craft from somewhere else is not above review.

A government press conference is not above review.

The pulpit on Sunday is not above review.

Test the doctrine.

Test the worship it pulls out of people.

Test the obedience it produces.

Test the fruit a year later.

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When the footage airs, the most dangerous moment will not be the footage.

It will be the eight seconds afterward, when a man with a microphone tells you what you just saw.

That interpretation slot is the new tower.

Whoever owns it gets to retell every Bible story through a new lens.

Eden becomes contact.

The flood becomes intervention.

The resurrection becomes technology.

The pulpit becomes a translator for a new priesthood in lab coats and government seals.

Christians do not have to take that bait.

The God of Genesis 11 is the same God who scattered the first builders.

He is not embarrassed by the heavens.

He made them.

He sent His Son through them.

He is not waiting on a press release to be Lord.

So when the headline lands — if it lands — handle it the way you handle every other strange thing.

Open the book.

Test the spirits.

Stay at the cross.

Babel never stopped.

Neither did the answer to it.

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