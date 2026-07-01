This Saturday the country turns 250 years old. The flags go up, the grill gets lit, and the fireworks go off all over a lot of houses where the Bible is still shut, the screen is still winning, and prayer is one of those things everyone means to do later.

I am not against any sort of celebration. I love this country, and I love it enough to tell you the plain truth about the one thing it was never able to save.

The Bible says in John 8:36, “If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.”

You can have a whole nation throwing itself a party about liberty while somebody in a house on that same block is sitting in real bondage, and nobody at the cookout would have the first idea. There is a man somewhere tonight who will sing every word about freedom with his eyes chained to filth he cannot seem to put down. Somewhere else there is a woman holding it all together with tired hands, and her own prayer life went quiet in that kitchen months ago. And there is a kid in a driveway somewhere watching the fireworks who is quietly learning something nobody in the house ever said out loud, that the phone gets more obedience around here than God does.

That is the thing I want to name this week. Before Saturday I would like to see 250 households get something back in front of them, their eyes, their mouths, their rooms, that points them to Scripture again. And I do not mean a decoration hung on a wall somewhere. I mean as the wall itself.

That is the whole reason Christie and I built FaithWall. Your eyes are going to land on something first thing in the morning whether you plan for it or not, and I would rather they land on the Book than on the noise. The web app is live now. The buyer dashboard is live. The Chrome extension is up for the folks who bought in, and the native phone version is the next thing we are building.

So for the country’s 250th I opened up three ways to jump in, and you do not have to do all three.

If your house has felt heavy lately and you sit down to pray and the words just are not there, take the Prayer Reset as a gift. Take it and use it tonight. https://biblicalman.gumroad.com/l/prayer-reset/FREEDOM250PRAYER

If you already know you want the whole shelf, the marriage stuff, fatherhood, Bible study, spiritual warfare, prayer, rebuilding a household from the studs up, I opened a limited window on the Vault this week. It is open to a small number, so I am not going to pretend it just sits there forever. https://biblicalman.gumroad.com/l/huyrp/FREEDOM250VAULT

If you already own what you need, or you just want to help keep this thing building and get it going, there is a one-time support page. Whatever comes in there goes to Dead Hidden building Scripture-first tools and guides for families who do not want their kids growing up discipled by screens. https://deadhidden.org/support

Take the prayer guide if that is all you can do right now. Open the Vault if you already know you need the shelf. Give once if this work has fed you and you want FaithWall built stronger. Any of it is enough, and none of it comes with guilt attached to it.

America might be turning 250, but the house still gets won the slow way: one table, one put-down phone, and one open Bible at a time, one prayer prayed before the morning gets loud.

“If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.” John 8:36.

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