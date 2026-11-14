Friday afternoon the FAA’s command center put all of America’s airports under one sentence.

“By order of the Federal Aviation Command Center all airports are ground stopped.”

Due to extraordinary circumstances, it said, and for reasons of safety. For more than four hours every departure in the country was held. That has happened one other time since September 11. Thousands of people are still trying to get home.

I am going to tell you what they say it was.

Routers. Overloaded switches and copper lines from the 1980s, by the government’s own account. They are still investigating, and I have no reason to call them liars.

And the lights people filmed over Florida while the airports sat frozen were a rocket. The biggest one ever built, launched out of Texas as the sun went down, its exhaust lit up by the last of the daylight.

Stephen King made a joke about it. The aliens have landed, he said, that is the real reason for the ground stop. It was a good joke. People passed it around all night, and a lot of them were only half laughing.

So there is no mystery in the sky over Florida. I want that said plainly before I say the next thing.

The mystery is how fast it happened.

One evening. A bad router and a pretty light, and by nightfall a whole lot of this country had made up its mind that it was them. Nobody had to be argued into it. We were leaning that way already, and all it took was a push.

That lean is the thing worth being afraid of.

The Bible has a name for it, and the name was written down a long time before there was a radar to go dark. It says one is coming “with all power and signs and lying wonders.” Read that last pair again. They are wonders, real things in the real sky, and they lie. It says he “maketh fire come down from heaven on the earth in the sight of men.” We were warned the special effects would be real.

Then it tells you why the world will swallow it. This is the verse I named the guide after. Read it slow.

“Because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie.”

Look at the order. The delusion is the second thing that happens. The first thing is that they did not love the truth.

The lie lands easy because the ground was already prepared for it. A starving man does not read the label. Starve a people of the truth long enough and they will eat the first wonder that falls out of the sky.

Friday was a rocket and, by every official account, a bad router. It was the fire drill, and what it showed is how fast we would run.

Here is how you will know the real thing when it comes, because it will not come ugly. “Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.” Into light. It will be beautiful, and it will be kind, and it will carry a message.

Read what people who claim contact have been bringing back for seventy years and you will find it rhymes. There is no God up there, only us. You will not really die. You are becoming something more. A great change is coming and you have been chosen to help.

You have heard that sermon. It is the first one ever preached. “Ye shall not surely die,” and then, “ye shall be as gods.” It has had six thousand years to work on the delivery.

And the sky it comes out of is not empty. That is where the scoffers go wrong, and the Bible is plain about it. It warns a whole nation not to lift up their eyes to the host of heaven and be “driven to worship them.” Nobody warns you away from an empty sky.

So what do you do with a sky like that.

You do what you were told, and you were told ahead of time, in a sentence most people have read past their whole lives. “But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.”

An angel from heaven. Paul put that in writing. If something comes down out of the sky, shining, with a message that is not the one you already hold, the sky it came out of settles nothing. Check the message.

“Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world.” Try them. That is an order, and nobody can obey it who does not already know the truth.

That is the whole defense, and it is not complicated. You cannot study every counterfeit. You can know the real thing so well that the fake rings wrong the second it opens its mouth.

Love the truth more than the wonder.

I have started putting the passages in one place. The host of heaven. The angel of light. The lying wonders, and the lie they are sent to sell. It is a field manual called The Strong Delusion. Part One is finished, thirty pages, nine dollars, yours to keep.

The later parts are included when they are released.

Get The Strong Delusion, Part One