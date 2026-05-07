The world is rolling out a new priesthood.

Men in ties. Men with clearance. Men with footage. Men with theories about who we are and where we came from.

They speak slow. They speak careful. They speak like they are giving you something holy.

They are not.

They are giving you a doctrine.

The doctrine has a name now. Disclosure. Non-human intelligence. The polite words. The clean words. The suit-and-microphone words. The words built to make a Christian feel small for opening a Bible.

And the pulpits are tilting.

Some pastors are nervous. Some are curious. A few have already cracked the door, asking soft questions on podcasts. What if Genesis is bigger than we thought? What if “the heavens” meant something else? What if Adam was not exactly us?

Stop.

Read Genesis 2:7.

“And the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.”

Dust. Ground. Breath of God.

That is the recipe. That is the origin. There is no third party. There is no laboratory. There is no spacecraft. There is no engineered hybrid. There is dust, and there is the breath of the LORD, and there is man.

The Bible does not need apocrypha to tell you Adam was not like fallen man.

He was man before rot. Man before shame. Man before death. Man before the curse. Man under God, not under the laboratory.

That is enough.

That is the whole answer.

The disclosure narrative will tempt Christians to reinterpret Genesis through “non-human intelligence.” It will dress up old paganism in new lab coats. It will bring out experts. It will bring out clergymen with smiles. It will bring out the question, gently, like a man offering you a drink:

“Were Adam and Eve visitors?”

Reject the question.

The question is the trap.

The right question is colder.

Who gets to define man? Genesis, or the new priesthood of disclosure.

Because that is what is happening. A definition fight. A custody battle for the human soul. The modern priesthood does not wear vestments. It wears credentials. It wears classified. It wears “trust the briefing.”

Trust nothing yet.

Open the book.

Adam was not an alien.

Adam was unfallen.

That word will not trend. It will not get a hearing on cable. It does not fit the disclosure script. But it is the word Genesis gives, and Genesis was here first.

Romans 5:12.

“Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned.”

By one man. Death by sin. Death passed.

That single verse cuts the disclosure rope.

Because the men in ties are selling you a story where humanity is mid-evolution. Mid-upgrade. Mid-encounter. They do not have a category for the curse. They do not have a category for sin. They do not have a category for blood on the ground, crying out.

Genesis does.

Adam walked with God before death got into the blood. That is not science fiction. That is not folklore. That is not lost gospels. That is the Bible. He was man with no rot in him. Man with no fear of dirt. Man with no shame. Man who looked into the face of God and was not destroyed.

That is what fallen man cannot picture.

That is also what fallen man wants to replace.

Disclosure is selling an upgrade. A higher rung on a ladder. A piece of code waiting to be loaded into a body that already grew the wrong way.

Genesis sells nothing.

Genesis tells you what you were and what was broken. Image of God. Made for dominion. Given a garden. Given a wife. Given speech. Given the right to name living things while the LORD watched.

Read Genesis 1:26 again, slow. “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness.” That is not a hardware spec. That is a verdict. Man stamped with the print of his Maker. Not engineered by a visitor. Not seeded by a probe. Pressed by the hand of God.

The disclosure priesthood needs you to forget that line. It needs you to read your own reflection and see an experiment. It needs you to hear the word “human” and feel small.

You are not small. You are fallen. There is a difference. A fallen king is still a king. A small thing was never anything.

That is why the curse hurts. Genesis 3 does not record an evolutionary glitch. It records a coup. The serpent moved. The man listened. The ground turned hard. The blood started its countdown.

Romans 5:12 is the autopsy. By one man. By one act. By one breach.

You do not need a flying object to explain what is wrong with you. You have a Bible. The Bible has already explained.

There is another category Genesis hands you. It will help when the strange footage rolls.

2 Corinthians 11:14.

“And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.”

Light does not equal holy.

Advanced does not equal true.

Glowing does not equal sent from God.

The Bible already warned you that beings of brilliance can lie. It warned you that the air above your head has occupants. It warned you that some of them hate you and have hated you a long time. The category is not new. The packaging is new. The tactic is not new. The slogans are new.

If a thing comes down out of the sky and asks you to bow, ask it about the cross.

Ask it about the blood.

Ask it about Christ crucified and risen.

A holy being will not flinch.

A counterfeit will.

Here is the part that matters more than any government hearing.

1 Corinthians 15:45.

“And so it is written, The first man Adam was made a living soul; the last Adam was made a quickening spirit.”

Two Adams.

The first was dust and breath, and he fell.

The last is Christ, and He stood up out of the grave.

Disclosure cannot offer you a last Adam. It can offer you a savior in a craft. It can offer you a savior with a transmission. It can offer you a savior who knows your code. It cannot offer you a savior who bled.

That is the hinge.

The cross is not space mythology.

The cross is meat and nails and blood and earth and the LORD of glory dying for men made of dust.

If a “non-human intelligence” shows up and tells you Christ was a messenger from somewhere else, it is not a friend. It is a thief. It is reaching for the only thing that ever saved you.

So when the panic comes, and it will come, do not panic.

Do not run to apocrypha.

Do not run to TikTok pulpits.

Do not run to the man with the badge and the slow voice.

Run to Genesis.

Then run to the Gospels.

Then stand.

Adam was not an alien.

He was man before death got into the blood.

And the Last Adam is not a transmission from the stars.

He is the carpenter from Nazareth who walked out of His tomb on the third day, holding the keys.

The new priesthood cannot match Him.

They never could.

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