On Friday, the Department of War posted its seventh batch of UAP files. Two of them hold a signed statement from federal agents who watched a flat black triangle, nine to fifteen feet across, climb straight up over a ridge in June, hover for twenty seconds, and leave at fighter jet speed. The memo says the whole thing happened in absolute acoustic silence.

No callers tonight. The Late Night Host reads the report as written, keeps fact, guess, and Scripture in three separate rooms, and then opens the one book that has been talking about the air over your head for three thousand years. The prince of the power of the air in Ephesians 2. The oldest sighting report you own, in Ezekiel 1. Lying wonders and strong delusion in 2 Thessalonians 2. And the two men in white in Acts 1 who asked why anyone was staring at the sky.

The verses are read as written: Ephesians 2:2 and 6:12, Ezekiel 1, 2 Thessalonians 2:9 to 11, 2 Corinthians 11:14, 1 John 4:1, Acts 1:9 to 11.

Send this one to the person who texts you every time a light moves in the sky. Hit the heart, restack it, and find it on Apple and Spotify.

The Pilgrim Vault closes tonight at 11:59 Central. Five of my books, seven print-ready files, pay what you want, and The Strong Delusion, the field manual on the lying wonders in this episode, is in it. Open it at deadhidden.org/pilgrim-vault.

The Bible drawing closes at the same hour. Subscribe to Dead Hidden and leave one word in the comments: Nebo. Tonight I pull one name and pay the postage.

Open the Pilgrim Vault