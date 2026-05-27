Dead Hidden

Dead Hidden

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wounds to Wisdom Diary's avatar
Wounds to Wisdom Diary
1h

Aaron experienced something extraordinary. saw miracles, heard God speak through Moses, witnessed Egypt collapse, crossed the sea, ate in the presence of divine glory.

And yet, he caved to pressure, fear, impatience, and the desire to give people something visible and controllable. The fear of social judgement is as strong today as it was then. We are so easily drawn away from God. Thank you for this for reminding us to stay vigilant until we stand before God on judgment day and try to explain whatever idols that drew our attention away from Him.

Reply
Share
Qlqxxqq's avatar
Qlqxxqq
2h

It’s 7 days a week battle! Putting on the whole armor of God daily! If I’m not mistaken, Aaron gave into peer pressure. Peer pressure exists today, 7 days a week!

Ephesians 6:11-18 KJV - 1 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.

12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.

14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;

15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;

16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked. 17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:

18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 AJ Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture