Say a prayer for us. Here’s one from the archives. God bless

Two scenes. Eight chapters apart in your Bible. Maybe a couple of months in real time.

In Exodus 24, Aaron walks up the mountain with Moses and seventy elders and the Book says they saw God. Saw Him. Looked at the pavement under His feet — sapphire stone, like the body of heaven for clearness. Then they sat down and ate a meal in front of Him.

You catch that?

A man stood in the actual presence of God. Ate dinner there. Looked at the floor under God’s feet.

Eight chapters later, that same man is collecting gold earrings off the women and melting them into a cow.

Aaron. The high priest. The one who saw.

How does that happen?

I asked the same question. How does a man stare at the feet of God on Monday and build an idol on Friday?

Then it hit me — I do it every week.

You do too. Don’t lie.

You sit under preaching that wrecks you. You sing the song and mean it. You take the bread and the cup and your eyes get wet. And six hours later you’re back on the phone you swore you’d drown in the lake, looking at the thing you promised God you were done with.

That’s Aaron. That’s the calf. The metal’s just different.

We don’t need forty days alone on a mountain to forget God. We need about twenty minutes and a notification.

Here’s the part nobody prints on a coffee mug — proximity to God doesn’t immunize you. Saying you saw Him doesn’t immunize you. Standing in the pulpit doesn’t immunize you. Aaron’s whole resume didn’t immunize Aaron.

The only thing that holds a man is the daily killing of the calf before the calf gets cast.

Because the gold’s already in your pocket. You’re one bad afternoon away from putting it in the fire.

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