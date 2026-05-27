Aaron saw God. Then he built a cow.
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Two scenes. Eight chapters apart in your Bible. Maybe a couple of months in real time.
In Exodus 24, Aaron walks up the mountain with Moses and seventy elders and the Book says they saw God. Saw Him. Looked at the pavement under His feet — sapphire stone, like the body of heaven for clearness. Then they sat down and ate a meal in front of Him.
You catch that?
A man stood in the actual presence of God. Ate dinner there. Looked at the floor under God’s feet.
Eight chapters later, that same man is collecting gold earrings off the women and melting them into a cow.
Aaron. The high priest. The one who saw.
How does that happen?
I asked the same question. How does a man stare at the feet of God on Monday and build an idol on Friday?
Then it hit me — I do it every week.
You do too. Don’t lie.
You sit under preaching that wrecks you. You sing the song and mean it. You take the bread and the cup and your eyes get wet. And six hours later you’re back on the phone you swore you’d drown in the lake, looking at the thing you promised God you were done with.
That’s Aaron. That’s the calf. The metal’s just different.
We don’t need forty days alone on a mountain to forget God. We need about twenty minutes and a notification.
Here’s the part nobody prints on a coffee mug — proximity to God doesn’t immunize you. Saying you saw Him doesn’t immunize you. Standing in the pulpit doesn’t immunize you. Aaron’s whole resume didn’t immunize Aaron.
The only thing that holds a man is the daily killing of the calf before the calf gets cast.
Because the gold’s already in your pocket. You’re one bad afternoon away from putting it in the fire.
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Aaron experienced something extraordinary. saw miracles, heard God speak through Moses, witnessed Egypt collapse, crossed the sea, ate in the presence of divine glory.
And yet, he caved to pressure, fear, impatience, and the desire to give people something visible and controllable. The fear of social judgement is as strong today as it was then. We are so easily drawn away from God. Thank you for this for reminding us to stay vigilant until we stand before God on judgment day and try to explain whatever idols that drew our attention away from Him.
It’s 7 days a week battle! Putting on the whole armor of God daily! If I’m not mistaken, Aaron gave into peer pressure. Peer pressure exists today, 7 days a week!
Ephesians 6:11-18 KJV - 1 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.
12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;
15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;
16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked. 17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:
18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints