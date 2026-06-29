A house can feel heavy before anyone has said a word.
The Bible never treated prayer like decoration. Prayer is how a tired house starts coming back under the truth.
So I made The Prayer Reset. Ten short prayers for the believer who needs words tonight and cannot find his own — for the tension and the fear, for the kids carrying weight they should not be, for the money pressure, the bitterness that sat too long, the dryness, the morning you have to begin again.
Open it. Read one page. Pray out loud.
https://biblicalman.gumroad.com/l/prayer-reset
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Not sure what you’re saying here… it sounds like spiritual oppression?? I’m sorry but the whole description makes me feel, I don’t know.. bad?? Not at all uplifting and I love the idea but the whole house thing makes me think of demonic possession vs feeling down or quarrelsome or anxious and needing Gods peaceful strength.