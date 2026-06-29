The Bible never treated prayer like decoration. Prayer is how a tired house starts coming back under the truth.

So I made The Prayer Reset. Ten short prayers for the believer who needs words tonight and cannot find his own — for the tension and the fear, for the kids carrying weight they should not be, for the money pressure, the bitterness that sat too long, the dryness, the morning you have to begin again.

Open it. Read one page. Pray out loud.

https://biblicalman.gumroad.com/l/prayer-reset

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