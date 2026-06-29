Dead Hidden

Dead Hidden

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Kammera Rice's avatar
Kammera Rice
4h

Not sure what you’re saying here… it sounds like spiritual oppression?? I’m sorry but the whole description makes me feel, I don’t know.. bad?? Not at all uplifting and I love the idea but the whole house thing makes me think of demonic possession vs feeling down or quarrelsome or anxious and needing Gods peaceful strength.

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