My dog and I are currently working on killing one of these in my garage.

A deer mouse peed in a barn in Patagonia three weeks ago.

A Dutchman walked through that barn the next morning with binoculars around his neck. He was looking for condors.

He breathed in.

Twenty days later, he was dead in a cabin off the African coast.

His wife is dead too. A Swiss woman is dying in a hospital in Cape Town. Three more in ICU.

That’s the whole story.

The rest is your panic.

You opened your phone this morning, and the word HANTAVIRUS was already trending. A dormant 2022 X account that typed five words four years ago is now a prophet to two hundred thousand Christians who don’t read their Bibles.

Some guy is screaming about Moderna. Some guy is screaming about the pale horse. Some guy is selling you a tincture.

You felt your stomach drop.

You remembered the last time. The lockdowns. The shots. The aunt who died alone. The pastor who closed the doors and called it love.

You thought: not again. I cannot do this again.

I am here to tell you something cold.

You won’t have to.

And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. — Matthew 24:6

The end is not yet.

That is Christ talking. To you. About this.

Pestilence has been killing Christians since the Antonine Plague wiped out a third of Rome in the second century. There is a rotation of bones in the ground that includes people who watched their city die from a sickness they didn’t have a name for. They prayed. They buried their children. They kept showing up to the table.

Did the church survive?

You are reading this.

So.

The deer mouse did not read your timeline. It peed in a barn because it had to. The Dutchman did not deserve it. Neither did his wife.

A man dies because the world is broken. Not because Anthony Fauci scheduled it.

The wolves on your timeline want you afraid because afraid people pay. Subscribe. Restack. Tincture. Survival kit. The ad reads write themselves.

Christ says: Be careful for nothing. — Philippians 4:6

That phrase in the King’s English does not mean be careless. It means be free of care. Be unowned by the worry. Walk through the barn with your binoculars and watch the condors.

If a deer mouse peed in there last week, that is between God and the deer mouse. You were not built to outsmart the world. You were built to obey the One who made it.

Tonight, you have a choice.

You can refresh the timeline. Restack the soothsayer. Bookmark the thread. Convince yourself you are a discerning man because you read three vaccine articles and watched a YouTube video.

Or you can shut the phone off. Walk into the room your wife is in. Open the Bible to Matthew 24. Read it out loud. Pray with your hand on her shoulder.

One of those is the work of a man.

The other is the work of a frightened animal.

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The people who are walking the second road have a wall.

→ Faithwall: faithwall.deadhidden.org

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Don’t let a dead Dutchman in a cabin make you forget how to live.