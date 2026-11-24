Three reasons explain why the men building AI suddenly sound like end-times prophets.

Last night, Alexandr Wang published an essay titled "Superintelligence is Arriving." Wang is 29 years old, runs Meta's superintelligence lab, and grew up in Los Alamos, New Mexico, where the atomic bomb was built. He wrote after an AI-assisted proof of the Riemann Hypothesis was certified by the Lean and Mathlib communities. Look at the exact line he printed: the discovery of the atomic bomb is a homework problem compared to what just happened, completed with the help of "an alien mind that we don't understand."

A chief AI architect at Meta just printed those words in public. An alien mind that we do not understand.

For twenty years, Silicon Valley laughed at Christians who warned about spiritual deception and unchecked power. Now the men holding the keys are telling the public it is hard to imagine humanity keeping control over a system a thousand times smarter than us in every field. Three reasons sit behind that sudden alarm.

First, they finally hit the ceiling of human restraint. Genesis 11:6 recorded the exact pattern at Babel long before a single data center stood in the desert. "And the LORD said, Behold, the people is one, and they have all one language; and this they begin to do: and now nothing will be restrained from them, which they have imagined to do." The builders did not discover a new problem. They walked straight back into the oldest rebellion on earth, where men build a tower to reach heaven and realize too late they cannot govern what answers back.

Second, a machine that speaks with total confidence is the cleanest delivery rail for deception in human history. Look at 2 Thessalonians 2:9-10: "Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved." Revelation 13:15 describes an image given power to speak. You do not need to claim today's software is the final beast to recognize the rehearsal. Millions of people already trust a calm, fluent screen more than the open Bible sitting on their table.

If you want a printed, offline reading system that keeps the actual Bible text above the screen before the noise gets louder, grab Plain Bible Manual 2.0 now.

Third, men are turning the machine into a new priest. Ask an AI model about a hard verse tonight and watch what happens. It answers in two seconds, swaps out your Bible wording for a softer modern paraphrase, and corrects Scripture with the tone of a professor who never doubts himself. Isaiah 2:22 shuts the door on worshiping human genius: "Cease ye from man, whose breath is in his nostrils: for wherein is he to be accounted of?" First John 4:1 gives the command for every household watching this unfold: "Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world."

When the next screen speaks with authority, the only question is whether the Book sits above the machine in your house or underneath it.

That is why I built Plain Bible Manual 2.0. It is a 175-page offline reading system with the rebuilt core manual, Hard Passage Triage, a 14-day reset, a printable Workbook Companion, and copy-paste Scripture-Safe AI Prompts built to force ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini back under the exact Bible text instead of rewriting it. If you would rather let an alien mind tell you what God meant, keep your money and close this email. If you want your household anchored to the words on the page before the noise gets louder, grab the system at Plain Bible Manual 2.0

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Will your house test the machine by the Book, or test the Book by the machine?